The Langdon City Commission met on May 27 for the first time in person since the COVID-19 precautions enacted by the governor took effect. The first item on the agenda was Langdon City Commission Chair noting that the City of Langdon was awarded City of the Week for April 28 by KVRR and that the city is now in the running for city of the year.
The Commission heard department reports before addressing unfinished business beginning with Andrew Aakre and Moore Engineering. Aakre reported that Quam Construction, the contractor for Phase 1, had been up to review the correction work needing to be completed. Quam would be in contact with their sub-contractors to schedule the correction work which Aakre noted was “wheels turning in the right direction”.
The Phase 2 paving will be completed by Knife River Construction. This project was having the prep work being done at the time of the meeting. Aakre explained that the plan is currently to have mutltiple paving crews working to complete the project as quickly as possible. Following the paving of the streets there are only a few items left to be completed on Phase 2. The Commission and Aakre discussed that with the paving occurring, residents may want to avoid driving and parking on those streets where work is obvious to avoid damage to the new surface and residents' vehicles.
Aakre and the Commission reviewed the street evaluation proposal prepared by Moore for the city. The commissioners felt it was the right approach as presented by Moore and gave Aakre the go-ahead to begin the process of the street evaluations. The Commission and Aakre discussed the aftermath of the evaluation and the need for a public meeting to gain citizen feedback on project plans and proposals. With the current COVID-19 health crisis, a public forum may not be possible or not as well attended as the commissioners would like. Some suggestions were put forward on how the city could handle this.
Included in unfinished business was the ordinance relating to the utility charges for multiple businesses in a building. Nowatzki explained that there has been opposition to the ordinance due to it being perceived as unfairly applied. After a review of the city books, there were disparities in charges found that have now been corrected. Nowatzki asked for any discussion or motions to change the ordinance. None were given and no petitioning businesses affected were present to discuss. Nowatzki and the other commissioners consider the issue closed.
In new business, Nowatzki presented a solution to the nuisance vehicle ordinance. As it stands now, residents cited with a nuisance vehicle have three weeks to address the issue before the city will begin monetary citations. A scrap business located in Cavalier has been contacted and is willing to travel to Langdon to pick up scrap metal including vehicles. Nowatzki explained there is no kick-back to the city, and the agreement is verbal only but would be helpful to residents unsure of what to do with vehicles that have been cited.
In Other Businesses
• The commissioners approved a fireworks permit.
• All building permits were approved with the exception of one as it seemed excessively complicated.
• Dennis Luhmann addressed the Commission asking for the city to pay $10,000 for part of an intersection he was planning to pour. Luhman presented figures based on his own calculations for the cost to the city. The project was to be completed the next day. The commissioners stated that they did not want to agree to a project without documentation of a quote from the company doing the work. The Commission directed Luhmann to bring a quote from the company to the next commission meeting for review before any decision on participating with taxpayers' dollars would be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.