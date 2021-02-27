The Langdon City Commission met February 22 at 6:00 p.m. for their regular meeting. The meeting started out with an addition to the agenda - the county planning and zoning is looking for an additional city commission member. Susan Fay Crockett volunteered to take on this position.
With the warmer weather the street department was able to clear out the main storm drains that cause issues every year. They are hoping that more snowfall that may come won’t fill them back up.
The sanitation department is booking recycling for cardboard for next month. Recycling has been showing strength and will be good in time. They also got a call from the state health department informing them that our region’s inspector will be coming in the next month or so.
The Sheriff's department is still short a deputy. The new judge is in town, and they are looking forward to having her here locally.
The Activity Center toy show went over well, and they’ve received new basketballs. On March 8 the people that will be doing the new floor will be attending the city meeting to talk about options.
Susan Fay Crockett is revising the housing incentive. In the previous incentive, the time limit had to be within the first year of purchase but now will not have a time frame. After reviewing the scale of what would qualify individuals, Crockett suggested lowering the limits to open it up to more individuals. Previously it was brought up that the original incentive stated local Langdon businesses and that should not change but rather be enforced to keep material tax dollars in town. Crockett will be reporting at the next meeting after inquiring with JDA and will have a written-up incentive to be approved.
Choice Financial was designated for main funds and was approved to remain the main bank for use.
The Commission is waiting for a fund request from the fire department relief association. These funds are used for the fire department retirement fund. To qualify for the retirement fund, you would serve 15 years and retire at 60 years old. The monthly retirement pay is $50/month.
The next meeting will be March 8 at 6 p.m.
