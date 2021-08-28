On Monday, August 23, the Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting. Upon approving the minutes from the last session, there was a change to be listed as there was a regular meeting and an executive meeting to follow that was not part of the recorded minutes. Jerry Nowatzki was not present last meeting but brought information on what is considered an executive meeting and what could and could not be discussed at such meetings.
The street department is starting to get trucks ready for winter now instead of waiting until October and scrambling if snow hits hard. Water and sewer reported that the old water plant is down. With the American Recovery Act money, it was mentioned that it can be used for drains for storm water. Greg Fetch did speak up that the sewer drains by his home were not working well, and water was rising up into his yard. Something somewhere was not draining properly. The Sheriff's Department has been busier than usual lately and has assisted in more ambulance calls. The Stalker Speed Alert was requested a couple meetings ago, and the Sheriff's Department would like to implement having one in the city to keep speeds down. The Stalker Speed Alert records speeds to show what area people are speeding more. Estimated cost is around $10,000. The board agreed it was a good idea and good public relations. It was motioned and approved.
The Activity Center floors are pretty much finished. Father Michael at St. Alphonsus has a small lift he’s willing to rent to the Activity Center to hang curtains. There will need to be plywood put down to preserve the new gym floor. There was concern of several leaks upstairs when we received heavy rain. Ceiling tiles are showing water marks, and the roof has never been redone. They may look for a local contractor for something preventative. Grants are going to be looked at for the heating system as well as it is original. The Masonic Lodge, which is attached to the Activity Center, has some gutter work that needs to be done along with the walkway that connects the two. The cost of work is going to be split in half between the Lodge and the City. It was motioned and approved that if work is under $2,000 for the go-ahead on getting the work done.
The city auditor reported the treasurer's report for the month. They have received the American Recovery Act money with half received this year totaling $137,039.36. The money is to be used for certain things like water and sewer. This money doesn’t need to be spent until 2026, so there’s no rush to find where the money should go. RoxAnne Hoffarth also explained how the sales tax in Langdon works. The month of August there was $78,476.98 that is 2% sales tax. 1% is divided by two for infrastructure and community development. The other 1% is divided by 3 for tax relief, capital improvements, and economic development. The money for economic development is managed by the JDA. There is also an occupancy tax and highway tax that goes to the streets. The cash report showed section 10-21 for the American Recovery Act fund and 10-20 for the Prairie Dog fund.
The city hall improvement project is pretty much done. It was suggested to put the community development money towards paying for the city hall remodel. That money was going to the fire department for projects that are now paid off. It was motioned and approved. This will go for three years, and anything not paid off was agreed to come from the general fund after that.
The crushed concrete fund is negative. It was suggested that the departments that have used the crushed concrete pay for what was used out of their department funds; this includes sanitation, street, sewer, and the Activity Center. There is not much evidence of what was used as they were not expecting to have to pay that back as it is city-owned. The board agreed that the crushed concrete usage being paid by the departments would be detrimental. It was motioned and approved to pay for the balance out of the general fund to get it over with and off the table, but it will need to be expensed somewhere.
Hoffarth has been training to assess homes and has gone to several homes that were up for assessing this year. The new utility ordinance is starting now, and letters will be sent out to businesses with an outstanding balance without late fees.
Moore Engineering reported the asphalt work is getting concerning with scheduling hold ups. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 26, with hopefully more information. Phase 2 areas were surveyed with one intersection needing to be looked at. It’s located at the northwest corner of the elementary school- intersection of 8th Street and 12th Avenue. The gutter is not draining the correct way. There are four other locations that were surveyed and are just very flat. This includes 2nd Street by St. Alphonsus; it could be possible to replace some curb and grate but will need to find out where the issues are because it can be hard to tell. Assessing draining will determine where snow removal should be set to assist drainage come springtime.
A request from the Langdon Chamber of Commerce was tabled to review for the annual $3,500 for annual contribution as well as $2,850 for advertising.
An ordinance may be in the works. The 48-hour parking ordinance is impossible to keep track of and isn’t cleaning up the city. It’s not against the law to be a bad neighbor, but there are several with many vehicles not being courteous of their neighbors. Should there be a limit of how many vehicles should be on a property? With so many vehicles, it would be better to have a storage building. The current ordinance states that vehicles must be in safe operating order and be registered. With history of ordinances not being followed for vehicles, the law would be taken into effect. There was talk of the possibility of impounding vehicles with a fee to owners if towed. The topic was tabled to bring ideas on a solution in the future.
The next scheduled meeting is September 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.
