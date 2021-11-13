The Langdon City commission met Monday, November 8, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The fire department reported air packs were going to expire and will be working on funds to replace them. Water and sewer reported that the slight rust color to the water was due to a rural break last week. The Activity Center had requests to lengthen their hours to midnight for members with key fob. It shouldn’t affect the insurance with liability but there were questions of safety, and the topic was tabled until law enforcement could be present. The city auditor reported on the survey report and said that she is working with the park board on getting flyers out for the baby pool project donations.
Moore Engineering was not present but will be meeting with board members on the November 22 to discuss further plans. The sidewalk project will not get done this season but will be worked on come spring.
JDA requested supplemental funds for the ND Career Builders Program. This program provides scholarships and grants to bring workers into the area, mostly in the medical field. This was motioned and approved.
A liquor license for At the Hop was up for motion with discussion of At the Hop starting Sunday brunch and steak options during the week. The liquor license was motioned and approved.
The sale of tobacco products ordinance had the first reading with the change of age being 21 to be in correlation with state law. The second reading will occur at the next meeting.
The next meeting will be November 22 at 6:00 p.m.
