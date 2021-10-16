The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting Monday, Oct. 11. Several letters were received from community members that the board read to themselves for a period of time. The board then moved onto department reports. The street department is sweeping streets until the snow starts to fly. The fire department is working on getting grants for new equipment. The Activity Center has had a small leak in the ceiling in the gym. This will be looked at and taken care of. The stage was being measured for doors to check out options.
In unfinished business, the Langdon Chamber of Commerce came back to request funding for advertising. The Chamber requested $4000 as 1 mil was what the city had granted in the past and $3600 that the city had granted in the past as an annual contribution, totaling $7600. The Chamber’s fundraisers are the Beer & Bacon and the Wine Walk that have been canceled or postponed the last couple years due to COVID. The Chamber does sell Langdon Bucks which is money that stays in the community; last year $17,000 stayed in the community due to Langdon Bucks. After review from the board and all the Chamber does, $7600 was motioned and approved.
Moore Engineering has not had contact with the board the last 2-3 meetings. No work has been done in the last month, and some board members are concerned. Moore Engineering will be contacted to get more work rolling on contracted projects.
The harassment complaint concerning City Commissioner Susan Fay Crockett needed to be dealt with and done with. After investigation, Lawrence Henry concluded both parties were at fault. With the conflict of the camera and distribution of confidential materials, Quentin Wenzel suggested changing portfolios or removing Crockett from the board would be the options. It was also suggested that the commissioners change portfolios every two years anyways. Crockett did clarify that when United Communications come to install the camera, the app was put onto her phone so they could ensure the cameras were in working order for security and liability. She did not have them put on her phone to watch people work out. The app had been deleted, and Jerry Nowatzki had United Communications change the passwords. After input from community members, it was decided portfolios be swapped. With no one volunteering to trade, a drawing was done, and Crockett will now be responsible for the water department and still be responsible for the Sheriff’s department. Jim Rademacher was the commissioner responsible for water and will now have the Activity Center portfolio.
Discussion on insurance switching as the board tries to support all local insurance companies. The board decided to table the discussion until the city auditor was present. This concluded the meeting with the next meeting to be Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m.
