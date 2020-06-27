The Langdon City Commission held their final meeting with long time city commissioner Marty Tetrault stepping down after decades of service. The commissioners received updates from departments and attended to city business following the swearing in of Daren Kaercher, Lawrence Henry, and newly elected commissioner Chris Vandal.
Langdon City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth reported that she had done a comparison of last year’s tax revenue for the month of May to this year’s. Hoffarth stated that there was a decrease in revenue unlike the previous comparison of April 2019 to April 2020. Hoffarth also informed the Commission that she is expecting a 15 to 20 percent decrease in funding for the year 2020. With budget time just around the corner, Hoffarth also shared that the 2021 budget can expect a similar decrease in state funding.
Moore Engineering’s Andrew Aakre was in attendance to provide updates to the commissioners on the finalization of phase 2 and where the situation with Quam Construction’s correction work for Phase 1 is at. Spruce Valley will be finishing up their work over the next few weeks. Aakre explained that the ongoing issue with Quam will soon have to be more aggressive with the city pursuing the bond as Quam has yet to begin the correction work.
Part of the discussion of streets included a blockage in the sewer occurring on 12th Street between 10th and 11th Avenue. The section, according to Aakre, had been marked as having no problem areas during initial snaking of the sewer lines a few years ago. Aakre will be meeting with Langdon City Water Department Supervisor Jason Busse to determine the area and confirm if it is one section or part of a larger problem that needs to be addressed.
Langdon City Commission Chair Jerry Nowatzki addressed the Commission on the issuance of letters to business owners and residents concerning enforcement of ordinances. Nowatzki explained that prior to the sending out of letters the commissioners will review the letters to be aware of who and what is being sent out. The primary focus will be the main thoroughfares through Langdon as a way to maintain the appearance and appeal of Langdon to both residents and visitors.
In Other Business
• Langdon City Sanitation Supervisor Tom Beauchamp informed the Commission that he has set City Clean Up Week for July 20 through 25.
• The city hall renovations are expected to be completed by the next meeting.
• The Commission opened bids for the city hall restrooms. The bids were accepted and fall within the budget for the project leaving room for potential change orders.
•A housing incentive application was approved.
• The commissioners discussed portfolio assignments. Lawrence Henry will take over the Street Department portfolio with Chris Vandal handling the Police and Activity Center portfolio.
• The Commission will be putting a property up for public bid.
