Langdon City Commission tables till next meeting The Langdon City Commission met on Monday, July 27 to discuss business. One of the first items on the agenda, approving the preliminary budget was pushed back as Langdon City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth informed the Commission that she would be reviewing some information more in depth and asked that a special meeting be held at a later date. The Commission agreed with the understanding the budget would need approval prior to August 10.
During department reports, Commissioner Lawrence Henry informed the commissioners that a list had been made of trees needing trimming within city limits. Northern Plains Tree Service was in contact with Henry regarding the work. Communication regarding the cost is expected at an upcoming meeting.
Hoffarth reported that the Langdon City Water Department would be seeking a new plant operator. Current city employee Kevin Lill informed the commissioners that he would be very interested in the position and has prior experience within the water department. The Commission will review applications and follow the interview process.
Members of the Association of Lakeview Condos had members present. The group brought forward concerns that standing water on city lots is affecting the property, specifically within the basement as the owners strive to keep it dry. Construction completed by Ottertail Power earlier in the year was pointed to as a cause for one area of the standing water. The group requested the city address the standing water and create some kind of drainage to allow the land to dry out. The Commission agreed that they would look into the matter and find a solution.
In Other Business
• The topic of rain gutters along the hall that combines the Masonic Hall to the Langdon Activity Center was tabled as they would like clarification on the costs to each entity.
• Fireworks ordinance was tabled until next meeting as examples were given to the commissioners to review.
• Hansel Plumbing requested direction on how to store scrap items till they were feasible to transport. The Commission stated verbally that items stored in an orderly fashion would be acceptable.
• Langdon City Attorney Quentin Wenzel updated the commissioners on the documentation that will be sent to the performance bond holder for Quam Construction in regards to the remaining corrective work.
• The Commission approved a housing incentive.
• Bids for hydrants at the Industrial Park were reviewed. The issue was tabled as a more thorough explanation of the quote explaining the work that will be done was needed.
• The Commission discussed properties that are in consideration to be condemned. After discussion, Wenzel will review the ordinance and determine the next step. Any building permits for the properties will be reviewed and verified to have been put in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.