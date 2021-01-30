Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting on January 25 at 6:00 p .m. Starting with the department reports, the street department stated they’ve been moving snow and watching the weather as we may get snow Saturday, January 29. The sanitation department is having Corey Schneider do training for sanitation. A thorough report was presented as the state requires one turned in by March 1 and was already prepared by Tom Beauchamp. The Sheriff's Office has hired a new dispatcher and hoping to hire another deputy soon.
The Langdon Activity Center is looking into AC-energy conservation. With community members feeling more comfortable coming to the facility with masks, masks will be required in the center. The state mandate is lifted, and the county does not have a mandate, but businesses and facilities have the right to ask their customers to respect their policy. A second quote for a new gym floor has been received and looking into possible sponsorship to lessen the cost.
The auditor’s report stated that COVID pay from the CARES Act is not reimbursed but will be filed differently come tax time. We received a WSI grant for new desks. Quarterlies are finished, and a yearly report is in the works.
Under old business, Moore Engineer has no updates on Phase 1. The amendment for work on the 12th Avenue and previous work last fall was approved.
Under new business, RoxAnne Hoffarth was appointed to be on the North Central Planning Board and was approved.
Concern about the intersection of 13th Avenue and 12th Street not having any stop or yield sign was discussed. It was decided that a yield sign would be added to 13th Avenue but won’t be able to be done until spring when the ground gets soft.
Housing incentives were approved. A review of the guidelines to make them more reliable to reference was brought up as well.
Langdon Fire and Rescue has a new fire truck coming next week. They are going to salvage what they can off the retiring truck, but they will need a new hose and nozzle as the current one is 18 years old. The cost would be around $1,500-$1,800. With the current funds, it was agreed to use the tax relief fund to cover that cost.
The next scheduled meeting will be February 8 at 6:00 p.m.
