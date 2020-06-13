The Langdon City Commission held a short meeting on the evening of Monday, June 8 in the Langdon Fire Hall. The Commission will be holding their meetings in the bay until the renovations to city hall are complete.
The Commission received updates from Moore Engineering regarding the Phase 1 corrections still to be completed. Andrew Aakre, Project Manager for the City of Langdon, explained that Quam Construction was going to be looking into local contractors to complete the remaining correction work. Their deadline for completion is within a few weeks at which point the City of Langdon could pursue more aggressive means.
Aakre reviewed the Phase 2 project with Spruce Valley. Paving has been completed within the city with only a few more items left such as hydroseeding. Aakre presented a spring payoff estimate for work completed which the commissioners approved. The Commission inquired if the project was still within budget, which Aakre responded that at the time of the meeting, it was tracking underbudget.
Aakre’s final request was an amendment for the Moore Engineering estimate for engineer work. The request would be covered by the grant the city is using and comes as a result of the firm’s on-site engineer completeing work over the estimated number of hours. The commissioners reviewed and approved.
Cavalier County Job Development Authority Executive Director Shannon Duerr presented two funding requests. The first was on behalf of Doug Lill for his purchase of the local laundromat and car wash in Langdon. Duerr explained his business plans including the contracting of dry cleaning services. The second request was for small business development plan services completed in Devils Lake. Duerr explained that these services are very useful for JDA and businesses to determine viability and potential. The commissioners approved both requests.
Two teens, Kiarra Hodek and Rebecca Koon, asked if a prom dance could be held at the Activity Center following the school-sponsored parade and grand march which would be brought up next by Sydney Crockett and Jennifer Ronfo. A dance with COVID safety guidelines being followed was proposed to take place at the Langdon Activity Center with the school having no affiliation with the dance. Pending approval from Langdon City Attorney Quentin Wenzel for the waiver forms and the teens getting liability insurance for the event, it is set to take place on June 19.
Sydney Crockett, along with Jennifer Romfo – school prom advisor, addressed the Commission with their plans for a grand march and parade and asked for the city’s approval. The committee planned for the grand march to take place on Main Street with proper social distancing and couples having photos taken on Boyd Block Stage. The school is supporting this event. This was approved by the Commission. The Commission thanked all the teens for addressing the Commission with their plans.
The Commission met with Dennis Luhmann and Bret Zies to further discuss the paving of an intersection near Zies’s house. The Commission explained the ordinance that the city has and will be following this final intersection project. They directed Luhmann and Zies to get a detailed quote/bid from a contractor and send it to the city at which point the city would determine the amount they would participate based on that direct quote from contractor.
Langdon City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth informed the commissioners of complaints that her office had received about residential properties with unkempt yards. Hoffarth and the Commission also revisited the issue of Main Street and the hazard in the sidewalks left by the removal of trees. After some discussion, this issue was tabled to be revisited at the next meeting with hopes of suggestions to address the issue.
In Other Business
• The annual Auditor Bond for $2 million was approved.
• The Commission approved the vacating of parts of the Industrial park.
• The Commission thanked Marty Tetrault for his 20 years of service as a Langdon City Commissioner.
