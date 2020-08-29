The Langdon City Commission held their end of August meeting with a full agenda of old business being the focus. The city departments of water and street have been busy awaiting the end of the spraying season before the water tower repair can begin and reviewing frost boil repairs being done by TriState Paving. Langdon City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth informed the Commission that Langdon was awarded City of the Year by the North Dakota League of Cities.
Moore Engineering’s Andrew Aakre was present via phone teleconference to discuss ongoing discussions with Quam Construction for the correction work needed to be done as part of Phase 1. Aakre reviewed the financials that were in need of a commission vote. The Commission approved payments per recommendations by Aakre.
Mark Kakela approached the commissioners about a planned burn for agricultural property that is close to city limits. Kakela explained that he has trees that had been pushed down and need to be burned. Kakela and the Commission discussed what would be needed by Kakela to complete the burn as well as having the fire department present as the burn would be so close to residential properties. The issue was tabled until the next meeting.
Dennis Luhmann discussed work done last year on an intersection and the resulting balance due. The city discussed the intersection, clarifying where the work had been done and what the bill entailed. The Commission agreed to pay the total presented at the time of the meeting.
Michelle and Nathan Gibbens, owners of the Cavalier County Abstract Company and recently purchased McHugh’s Abstract, addressed the Commission regarding the utility bill ordinance for sub leasers of business locations. Michelle Gibbens spoke on behalf of the partners to the Commission. Langdon City Attorney Quentin Wenzel and Langdon City Commission Jerry Nowatzki explained to the rest of the Commission that it would be in the city’s best interest to address the ordinance and adjust the base fee. Nowatzki suggested a motion reducing the fee by 25 percent across the board.
Gibbens stated that while she is a city attorney herself and understands the position of the city in regards to the ordinance, the reasonable charge for service provided does not stand when one business is housed within another and all the services are paid for by the main business. The argument that Gibbens presented was that the business is not being provided with any services that someone else within the building has not already paid for. She did note that for other business locations with sublets that they may have the additional meters and usage that justifies the fee within the ordinance. For her business, however, she does not believe that the ordinance applies.
Gibbens and the commissioners discussed different scenarios in which the ordinance is used. Wenzel advised the Commission that the reasonable charge aspect is where the city may find issue if Gibbens were to take the issue to district court. Ultimately, the commissioners tabled the topic until the next meeting to allow the commissioners to think over the argument presented by Gibbens and determine what a “reasonable charge” would be.
In Other Business
• The Commission was scheduled to discuss the roof repair to the hall joining the Langdon Activity Center and the Masonic Hall. No representative was present for the Masonic Hall so the issue was tabled.
• The city will provide gravel to the county with a price of $1 above cost.
• The commissioners discussed the tree trimming contract with Kendall Gimmel and what would be needed from the city in terms of extra manpower, scheduling, sanitation involvement and where the funding for the project would be pulled from.
• The annual funding requests from the Langon Chamber of Commerce was approved.
• The Commission will be taking action against property owners that are in violation of city ordinances and have not resolved or created a plan of action for the issue.
