The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting Monday, June 28th at 6:00 p.m. Around 30 people, most concerned about the multiple commercial accounts, were in attendance. Mayor Jerry Nowatzki opened with a statement in regards to the multiple commercial accounts. He informed the room that the ordinance is not new and had been in effect since the 80s. He stated there’s been very little input from the businesses and only complaints. He requested questions from the attending public be directed to him with only positive and useful information and a time limit of 3 minutes. Nowatzki then explained the ordinance in detail on the white board. It was explained that the property owners with business renters will get billed $95 for the property itself and another $68 per renting business. Owners with leases will be grandfathered in until leases are up and rental costs can be renegotiated.
The ordinance is to be addressed with different verbiage from comments concerning the ordinance not saying like businesses or no minimum water fee for renters. It was discussed that with the budget structure, the city will be losing money on this. Concerns were raised by some attendees with these questions being asked:
How is the city losing money?
Isn’t this double dipping?
Where’s this money going to come from when businesses leave?
Board member Jim Rademacher spoke saying he’s been hearing from people that shared space has been getting charged twice or more and shared space vs. two different entities should be different. If multiple businesses share a front door, bathroom, and dumpster that maybe it should be one bill. Examples like Keystone Chiropractic and Park River Dental sharing space should be charged once, but businesses like TR Waind and Ottertail Power Co. are in one building but two different entities.
Conversation started concerning the sanitation department and how they could potentially lower the garbage bill. Possible garbage weighing may be a study that needs to be done to provide fair cost. The city agreed that they would brainstorm and revisit garbage options. Several businesses were upset they’ve been paying $33.50 for garbage with no dumpster to dump, and they need to receive these services if they are paying for them.
Lawrence Henry suggested that new construction be metered accordingly as Lance Schill had requested 6 meters and was denied.
Nowatzki said that the city needs to recoup money somewhere, and they would have to add $3-$4.00 on to residents' bills by not charging businesses like this. He continued to explain to the attendees that because the businesses are upset about their costs, if the city doesn't follow the ordinance- hundreds of people will come to the meeting and be upset. An attendee suggested if it’s a budget issue with the city, then it should be a community problem, not soul reliance on businesses and maybe come to an agreement to lower these multiple bills and potentially revamp city billing.
After all the discussion and concerns, the 2nd reading did not occur, and options will be looked into with input from community and commission members.
Moving on with the meeting the departments presented their reports. The street department is doing normal business for this time of year. Fire Department is waiting on a bid for concrete outside the bay. Water and Sewer said the usage is down now that we’ve received some rain. Rural water was asked to attend but were unable to come. Spruce Valley is done with work underground, and Strata will be doing the concrete work. Langdon Activity Center is finishing nailing in the new floor; a bid for the new front desk counter came in from Langdon Building Center at $1,000 as it is a custom fit. The Sheriff's office is working on the budget and busy with street dances. Sanitation is hoping to burn their wood pile soon and would like to have the fire department water it down once it’s done burning to ensure no spreading. Tom Beauchamp also informed the commissioners that high winds a few weeks back caused some damage to the sanitation building; the damages were the same as the deductible, so it was paid.
The city auditor reported the auditors have been here for a couple days and are almost done with 2019 then will keep rolling into 2020. It is likely a special meeting will be set up to go over the budget once it is finished. RoxAnne Hoffarth has also been doing Vanguard training.
Unfinished business started with the city road construction Phase 1 was scheduled to be finished July 2nd and has not started. It was proposed a new schedule for a July 18th start and potential asphalt work by August 19th. The city agreed to the new schedule without an end date depending on performance and if progress is being made. The board wants to set up weekly conference calls to Moore Engineering to assess schedule and progress being made. The city also agreed to talk to rural water before an official vote on the project.
John Metzger was approved to operate a gun range for conceal and carry classes 1 and 2. A permit will be issued to Metzger for one year, and he can reapply annually. Participants in the classes will also have to sign a waiver before firing at the gun range that will be under Metzger’s supervision.
Commissioner Crockett presented information from representative David Monson. The Local Fiscal Recovery Fund will be automatically dispersed to cities and counties without application. The City of Langdon is to receive $250,000; Munich $29,000; Osnabrock $18,000; and Cavalier County will receive $700,000. These funds are for government services related to COVID-19 and can be used for water and sewer projects and broadband costs.
Dan Fisher attended the meeting and talked about a project that will be coming up that he was familiar with back when he worked full-time on the water board. After discussion, it was believed the Prairie Dog Fund could be used for the project when it comes. Fisher just wanted to give the heads up to plan accordingly with funds.
The fireworks show for the Evangelical Church was approved as long as there’s no burn ban which is believed to not be an issue. If so, at a previous meeting, it was approved they could move the show date if necessary.
The next meeting will be Monday, July 12th at 6:00 p.m.
