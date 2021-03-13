The Langdon City Commissions met March 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. for their regular meeting. The meeting took place in the new conference room at City Hall.
Departments reported little to no changes. The street and sewer department are going to assess why some water has been sitting and not draining as it should. With all the snow melting, they want to ensure the draining system is working as it should.
The police department has been having a tough time finding deputies to hire. Larger areas are able to offer sign-on bonuses making them more desirable. An ad for hire is nationwide and waiting for interest and applicants is all they can do at this time.
Langdon Activity Center (LAC) is holding another 3 on 3 basketball tournament at the end of the month as they’ve proven fun and effective. The LAC also added a credit card machine and are able to take cards now. FLR Sanders, a company out of Minnesota, presented what they feel is the most appropriate option for the new flooring. FLR Sanders also did the Langdon High School gym floors. The floor option has a drying gap for the floor to last and should last about 100 years. Discussion revealed that kids complain about being sore from practicing on the current floor and that this would be a good plan to utilize the Activity Center more. There is a floor covering for weddings and such to preserve the new floor as well. An estimate and motion to approve was not presented at this meeting.
Moore Engineering did not have a presentable quote on additional work on phase 2. Second street and 12th Ave. block needs work and possibly the intersection of 3rd and 11th, but they won’t know what it needs until the frost is gone.
Johnson Controls wants to work with the City of Langdon to become more energy efficient. They will come and assess buildings the city commission requests and will work with the city to find grants and funding options. Josh from Johnson Controls explained they like to come and communicate what the best options are for each situation to ensure the best air quality with their products.
Old business from the last meeting concerning the housing incentive has led to questions. Darol Hoffman, owner of the Walhalla Building Center, and Chuck Downs, owner of Samson Electric, attended. It was explained that sales that are delivered into Langdon pay Langdon sales tax. All online orders being delivered to Langdon (Amazon, Target, Menards, etc.) also pay city sales tax. Chuck and Darol have business properties in Langdon and want to know where the line is to qualify as a local Langdon business. What would need to be done to be included in the housing incentive? There was no set outlines and no motion for approval as this needs to be better laid out for what is or is not considered local.
Funding for Frost Fire of $10,000 was approved by the board for outdoor lighting, outdoor handicap accessibility, outdoor concessions, bathrooms, and a shower house. The board was open to the funding as it’s a one-time need and not an annual request. A new chair lift was installed last year, and Frost Fire has proved to be doing well. With COVID and the border being closed, it’s expected that Frost Fire will only continue to grow and be prosperous.
