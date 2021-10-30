The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting Monday, October 25. An addition to the agenda was to have the tobacco sales ordinance prepared for the first reading in 2 weeks. This is to change the ordinance to be lawful with state law on tobacco sales. The water department has been replacing meters the past 3 weeks that have not been reading. The Activity Center is moving the Pilates room upstairs along with equipment that is not being utilized. Johnson Controls stopped and fixed the thermostat that is contracted work. The police department has been busy with service calls, traffic tickets, and serving papers. Sheriff Greg Fetsch showed the in-town vs. county ratio of stops and showed a good balance of patrolling in town and around the county.
City Auditor Roxanne Hoffarth reported that the county would like a city commissioner to be on the committee to help decide where federal funds are disbursement. Lawrence Henry was asked by the county and accepted. Hoffarth and the board discussed and approved moving funds to close out accounts for finished projects. Money that is left over will be moved to the general fund in a CD. The Park Board is going to be remodeling the baby pool. The project cost is estimated at $270,000 to make a wading pool with a splash pad. They are looking for donations to hopefully have a young child-friendly area next year.
Moore Engineering presented updates on phase 1 and 2. Concerning Phase 1 work, there is a good chance work will still happen this fall. The work involves transfer piping, hopefully being done mid-November. The weather will tell as the contractors would like the temperature to be 40 and above. The board agreed not to pull the bond at this time but will re-evaluate in 2 weeks. Phase 2 involves an outstanding gutter by the elementary school. Money will be held until the project is finished. Talking with funding agencies, the Moore Engineering representative explained there is a good chance of money coming in for rural state development with potential loan forgiveness. These fund applications are due mid-December and, if qualified, would be seen sometime between January and March. These funds would go towards water and sewer projects.
Insurance bidding was evaluated. Every 3 years the city has switched between Mostad Insurance and TR Waind Insurance. Mostad Insurance has been managing the account for 4 years due to COVID. Russell Stremick called showing interest for Farmers Union Insurance to be part of the rotation. There is no bidding necessary as the cost is set by the state; it would just be what insurance company would manage the account. It was agreed to have Farmers Union Insurance in the rotation to support another local insurance agency.
A house in the county is being sold at auction and will have a set minimum amount to cover property taxes and utilities owed. The hearing for this will be November 2 at 10:00 a.m. This concluded the meeting with the next meeting set for Monday, November 8, at 6:00 p.m.
