The Langdon City Commission held their biweekly meeting May 24, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. Department reports started with the street department. They’ve started mowing and continue to fill potholes around town. The fire department is going to get a quote to replace concrete outside of the fire department bays. The Activity Center floor project is to start June 1st, and it was reported that Samson Electric replaced some lights with LED bulbs that are more efficient. Danielle Lindseth is starting classes in Bismarck for training for the police department.
The auditor's report is still waiting for input before presenting so it is accurate. RoxAnne Hoffarth (city auditor) asked the board's thoughts on an individual in town that would like to grill food for sale in town similar to a food truck but without the truck. In order to do this, they would need to pay a $25/day peddlers fee for the days in operation and obtain state licensing to serve food to the public. The board thought it was a good idea just as long as the area used is cleaned up and state requirements are in order.
Moore engineering is shooting to finish by July 4th but are still looking into who will do the asphalt work.
With a full commission present, the board took another vote on whether more than local businesses can be included in the housing incentive. Those businesses had not been considered local but are on our local Chamber of Commerce that work with, what they consider, local businesses. All in all, the board is who approves or denies individuals filing for the housing incentive on a case-to-case basis. If materials are delivered to Langdon, those tax dollars come to Langdon and can be verified by a call to the state. This brought the question, can the big stores that deliver be accepted which would take away from the area businesses all together? It was agreed to change the “local businesses” in the incentive to state “Langdon Area businesses”. This came to a motion and was approved.
The first reading on multiple commercial accounts was scheduled for this meeting and proceeded. With how some of the verbiage is to be changed the board tabled the first reading for the revisions to be made. The next first reading will be June 14th at 6:00 p.m. The public is welcome to speak their thought on these ordinances at that time, and there will be a second reading at the following meeting after that as well. Some of the requirements for business/property owners would be informing the city of tenants using services or they will be charged a $100/month fee. Each unit or renter will have a city bill sent to the property owner that will be responsible for these accounts. Previous late fees will be removed from bills dealing with commercial accounts as it was still in the works of being figured out.
The Evangelical Church in Langdon came to talk about this year’s 4th of July fireworks show. With the little rain we’ve had this year, they just wanted to come with concerns of not wanting to completely cancel if there’s a burn ban at the time. Instead of canceling, they would like to move it to a later date so fireworks don’t get wasted. The board was understanding and agreed that moving it would be just fine. It was suggested to have the advertisement out there so the community can partake and not be confused when it will be held. The scheduled date for the fireworks show is July 3rd at this time.
Every year the board has to vote on the Cavalier County Republican being their newspaper to share minutes and that was approved.
The next City Commission meeting is scheduled for June 14th at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.