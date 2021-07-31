The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting Monday, July 26th. The meeting started with approval of a floor drain to be installed in the fire bay as there is nowhere for water to drain. The contracted workers are local. Sanitation has been short-staffed but have been doing ok getting everything handled. The Activity Center work should be finished by the week of August 16th. The police department would like to add speed meters to show how fast people are going to slow down traffic specifically around places like the day care. Purchasing meters was tabled to research and see if there are grants available to help pay for them.
The auditor’s report was on complaints of several residential homes that have not been taken care of. Pictures were taken Monday morning for proof of what the complaints were about. A note was left in the city drop box with no names, and the city cannot respond when there is no one to respond to. There is a process of condemnation the city has been working on for a few properties that are not up to par for public safety and sanitation.
Moore Engineering needed an approval signature for demolition of the old water plant which was motioned and approved. The plan is to have a meeting Thursday, July 29th for updates.
The first reading for ordinance 6.0105 was presented by Quentin Wenzel and is as follows:
AMENDED ORDINANCE 6.0105 AND NEW ORDINANCES 6.0107 AND 6.0108
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF LANGDON, NORTH DAKOTA:
6.0105 WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE MINIMUMS
The owner or owners of all real property located within the City of Langdon’s commercial zones shall be required to pay their actual use of water, sewer and garbage service, and the minimum charge by the City, on a sewer and garbage service for each business and/or tenant located on their property. The owner or owners of the property shall be subject to a minimum fee regardless of the fact of whether or not there is a separate meter or separate sewer hookup for each business and/or tenant located on their property. Furthermore, the owner or owners of the property shall be required to pay a minimum fee for city beautification, streetlights, publication of minutes, mosquito spraying and for city projects as designated by City for each business and/or tenant located on their property. Businesses owned by the same entity, located on the same premises, and sharing the same employees shall not be construed as separate businesses. Also, any business that is located in the same building as another business and which shares space with another business shall be charged a minimum fee of $25 fee for usage and access to city services. All fees assessed under this ordinance shall be billed to the property owner pursuant to ordinance 6.0107.
6.0107 RATES AND CHARGES – LIABILITY FOR
The owner or owners of all real property in the City furnished with garbage, water or sewer service or service line repairs shall be responsible for the payment of any and all such charges and will be billed for such service regardless of who the occupant or tenant may be. If such charges are not paid when due they shall be assessed to the property served.
6.0108 DUTY OF OWNER TO INFORM CITY AUDITOR OF TENANTS
It shall be the property owner’s responsibility to inform the City Auditor for the City of Langdon of any tenants on the owner’s property and using services, such as water, sewer and garbage. If the owner fails to inform the City Auditor of any tenants on the owner’s property and using services, such as water, sewer and garbage, the owner shall be assessed a fee of $200.00 per month the tenant was on the property and not reported by the owner to the City Auditor for the City of Langdon.
First Reading: July 26, 2021
The second reading will be read at the next scheduled meeting. Some minimal changes to verbiage will occur between the first and second reading which Wenzel advised is appropriate to do so.
Bids for sidewalks were in with prices for plain, stamped, and colored concrete. The Commission agreed that the price difference to have concrete plain or colored and stamped was not substantial and approved on moving forward to place colored and stamped concrete to match existing sidewalk.
The baby pool was discussed, and the park board will be requested to come visit to discuss what can be done as many individuals and kids would love to use it. The next meeting will be August 9 at 6:00 p.m.
