The Langdon City Commission met Monday, July 12, for their scheduled meeting. A recording of the meeting was unavailable. According to KNDK News and city auditor minutes, the multiple commercial accounts topic was presented with two options. One being the original amended ordinance and the other one was what a handful of businesses provided. A suggested small dollar amount to be added on to the city residents' bills was not supported by the commissioners, who mentioned they’ve already received several complaints. A special meeting in the next week will occur to discuss how the ordinance could be written by adding wording for shared-space businesses.
Referencing from the city auditor's minutes, the Activity Center reported the painting crew should be there this week and the key fob system was scheduled to be repaired Wednesday, July 14th.
From Moore Engineering on Phase 1, work is still scheduled to start the week of July 19 for sewer, water, and storm drain improvements. Phase 2 will involve roadway work and is tentatively set to start the week for July 12.
Mikkelsen Brothers bid was accepted to demo the old water building.
Tim Domres attended the meeting with questions on the steel siding ordinance. After a review of the ordinance the commissioners agreed that the ordinance should be amended. Quentin Wenzel will change the square footage in the ordinance and bring this back to the commission.
Concerns of unkept lots and homes in town was discussed and that they need to be cleaned up. The city has compiled a list of homes that are in the legal process of being condemned.
JDA Shannon Duerr was present with two requests. The first request was a $10,000 grant for the baseball board Phase 1 project that was approved. The second was for the Flex Pace interest buydown loan for up to $16,000 to Jeff Mostad for the purchase of an apartment building. This was also approved by the board.
705 6th Street has requested the driveway be repaired as the city had to dig up the driveway due to a water line break. Two local contractors are unable to fix the driveway till the fall but suggested if the owner found a contractor and brings in a bid that is acceptable- the city would pay for it.
The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, July 26, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.