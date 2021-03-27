Langdon City Commissioners met Monday, March 22, 2021 for their scheduled meeting. The street department reported they will start street sweeping soon; they are just waiting incase more snow comes yet this season. The water and sewer department just finished additional training through Bismarck State University and have the required continuing education.
The sanitation department has been moving a lot of cardboard for recycling. Discussion on when clean up week will be ended with planning for 2 weeks after Memorial Day weekend. With graduations and family gatherings, the board thought this date would be best for most residents.
The Langdon Activity Center sent out donation requests to businesses and has had very good feedback. These donations are to be used towards the new gym floor LAC needs. The motion to start on the gym floor was approved.
The city auditor reported that the 2020 audit is scheduled, and a formal report would be presented next meeting. With the improvement projects Langdon has been able to do, audits occur annually.
From Moore Engineering, the 3rd Street and 12th Avenue “speed bump” looks to be a phase 1 problem. Phase 1 is projected to be finished around the 4th of July. Phase 2 consists of 2nd Street (north of St. Alphonsus) going up to 12th Avenue. Grant dollars are still available and would be enough to cover this block of work. Phase 2 is projected to finish the end of September. A motion to approve the additional work was approved.
Susan Fay Crockett presented the housing incentive. The biggest debate on the revision of the housing incentive has been what is considered a local Langdon business. Crockett set the outlines that a Langdon business is not a business that needs to fill out a special report for sales taxes coming to Langdon. Debate was that Samson Electric wouldn’t be local with those guidelines, even though they’ve had 2 full-time electricians in Langdon for years. After a vote, the motion passed that businesses have to be local and meet those guidelines to be part of the housing incentive. The housing incentive also lists what dollar amount needs to be spent to qualify for the $500 Langdon Bucks along with other incentives to add property value to your home.
Jon Metzger from the Sheriff’s office came to ask for approval to use the gun range used for officer training for personal use. The range by the Langdon Country Club is only for shot guns and not for pistols. There is a potential of having local concealed and carry classes. After some discussion, the board agreed this was something that needed more research before saying yes or no and will be revisited at the next meeting.
Johnson Controls' Jon Paul attended the city meeting to present his findings and what is the best approach to fix air quality and improve energy efficiency. The biggest project seems to be the Activity Center as the heating system is original to the building. Grants are being looked into as well to help fund these projects. An assessment list was presented, and once it is reviewed, the board will vote next meeting.
A review of the vehicle ordinance was discussed with letters going out to several people in town to take care of the vehicle clutter. Vehicles that no longer run or are used for parts need to be properly stored or hidden with fencing, etc.
The next meeting will be held April 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the city building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.