Langdon City Commission met Monday, November 22, for their regularly scheduled meeting. Minutes were approved with minor changes. The street department has been busy pushing and hauling snow. The water and sewer department has been busy shutting off water for the snowbirds headed south for the winter and still working on changing out meters. The police department has hired a new deputy and is now fully staffed. The Activity Center had some discussion on extending gym hours to 24/7 for members with key fob access. It was recommended to wait for a full commission to be present to vote as some opinions were different than others.
The city auditor reported the expenses for city hall that were requested by board member Susan Fay Crockett. It was recommended by other auditors that the property assessing position should be for someone from out of town and not the city auditor. Plugging in the numbers and measuring can still be done by the city auditor. This is the final newspaper Cavalier County Republican will be producing meaning the city will need to find another newspaper to publish minutes in until an election where the city can vote where the minutes should be published. 2020 audit was not worked on today as the auditors coming to help with the audit were unable to make it due to illness.
The city has decided to get quotes to finish work for Moore Engineering as the work is not getting done when it’s been said to. If projects are not done in the time frame, the funding for those projects will be lost. The city will get quotes and go from there on how they will proceed. A drinking water questionnaire can to be filled out that can grant funding to cities for water improvement projects. These grants are free money that can go towards new projects but cannot go towards past projects.
The second reading of amended ordinance 3.1202 occurred, changing the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old in accordance with state law. It was voted on and approved.
The insurance bid was worked out to go to TR Waind for 3 years as it goes back and forth between TR Waind and Mostad Insurance. Farmers Union Insurance was interested to become part of the rotation and changed their mind.
The next scheduled meeting will be held Monday, December 13th at 6:00 p.m.
