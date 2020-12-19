The Langdon City Commission opened their Monday, December 14 meeting by hearing from Executive Director of Cavalier County Job Development Shannon Duerr. Duerr proposed the extension of the current grant program affecting the Langdon Day Care Center. Starting in 2016, $25,000 in grant money was approved for use by the day care center. In 2018 $10,000 in additional funds were approved. Of the $35,000 approved, to date, $31,349 have been spent. Extension of this program would secure necessary funds in the event of future day care-related growth. When this program was enacted in 2016, there were 119 licensed spots; to date there are 145. Projected potential demand in the day care center also grew over the past four years from 356 to 482. With the program successfully operating since January 2017, the board approved this extension.
Amid department reports it was posited that although city hall offices are resuming business on premises, the doors will remain locked due to COVID constrictions and final construction work. It was also revealed that the fire truck ordered in 2018 will arrive at the end of January 2021. Activity Center Director Chelsea Graber reported that the center will be extending Saturday hours to three hours in response to community demand. Graber also reported that a free estimate on a new gym floor will be obtained for informational purposes.
The city auditor’s report revealed that a third party will conduct a free estimate to test lighting efficiency in city hall, the activity center, and the city shop. This will determine if an upgrade will save the city money in the long run. As it’s been 5-6 years since the activity center updated lighting and at least 15 years in the city shop, advancements in the form of LED lighting and motion sensing technology could reflect a saving for the city in this area.
The Commission also discussed how to proceed with the ongoing utility billing issue in regards to shared businesses. It was determined for a fair result more research is needed. While garbage removal remains the most problematic fee to break down, it was determined hiring out to a third party would be unsatisfactory as it would almost double fees for everyone. With this revelation and the desire to start with resolving water billing issues, a sample invoice will be generated for the next scheduled meeting to determine an adjusted rate in every utility area while keeping garbage fees unchanged. This sample invoice will be used to further discussion and test feasibility of changes in every area but garbage removal. It was reiterated that while in the past utility bills would be issued to renters, under a future model this bill would be assessed to property owners or landlords only. They then would be responsible for passing fees on to tenants through new lease agreements. With garbage being the hardest utility to generalize, changes in remaining utilities may be made while this area is researched.
Moving forward, the next scheduled City Commission meeting will be Monday, December 28 at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.