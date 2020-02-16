More Basketball Lore:
Writing last week’s column using books about high scoring boys in basketball’s memorable past mentioned two sources of information not everyone has at their fingertips that are available at the Cavalier County Library. Much of the background came from a publication titled “From Mott to May-port” which had the stats on the state championship games from the mid-1960s to the 1990s. Older information came from “North Dakota High School Boys Basketball History 1914-1988”. Since that second book had the Blehm story, my research started with 1971 so missed the careers of the Osnabrock team that challenged Class A and the early Langdon teams that went to state. I am quite sure Dennis Throndset has already written about those or will in the future.
Due to space concerns and timing of the paper deadline, I left out Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball notes which surfaced later from several sources. To date there is a long list of Langdon, Munich, Edmore and general area boys in the past who passed the 1,000 mark in points scored, rebounding, assists and other honors.
Choosing a Mr. Basketball began in 1985. Todd Olson from Cavalier (long in the top scoring category) received that honor in 1986. Another top scoring athlete was listed as a finalist in 1987, Wade Herbel of Grafton, whose father played on that famous Alsen team of the 1950s. In 1988 Scott Guldseth of Edinburg was Mr. Basketball, and one of the finalists was Ross Manson of Minot, the son of Gene and Merry Manson who both spent their high school years at Langdon. Bart Manson, a younger brother in the same family, received the Mr. Basketball award in 1991 also playing on a Minot team and having grandparents living in Langdon.
The only male player from Cavalier County that I spotted in the Mr. Basketball listing was Marty McDonald in 1992 who played for Munich. However, other sources listed other players with links to our part of North Dakota as finalists. Names I could recognize were Brandon Badding, a finalist in 1997, playing for Langdon after the Hannah School had closed. Evan Lindahl from Cando was a finalist in 2001 and his brother, Grant, in 2011 when the school name had become North Star. They had family in Langdon, and for some reason I thought there should have been a third brother in that family. Brady Trenbeath from Cavalier was a finalist in 2004, and Luke Lorenz, playing on the May-Port team, was a finalist in 2007. Luke had grandparents and relatives on both sides of his family in Langdon.
Girls at the Top:
A big shock came when I found newer copies of Miss Hoopster which did not list Langdon Miss Basketball winner Katie Lorenz. Not only did I remember her presentation on television but so did many other local fans. The problem turned out to be a typographical error which may be corrected in next year’s publication. Katie did win that honor in 2001. The Miss Basketball awards began in 1984, but local people had been interested since 1985 when two outstanding girls were chosen: Durene Heisler of Devils Lake for Class A and Whitney Meier of Rolla for Class B. Mandan players have won this award more often than any other community, but finalist listings have had some very memorable players as well. Haylee Uecker from Langdon was a finalist in 1994; Kinsey Coles with Osnabrock and Milton roots, playing for Hillsboro in 1999; Ruthie Dockter who won Miss Basketball in 2004 while playing the last half injured; Fallon Freije from Edmore, a finalist in 2015; Macey Kvilvang a finalist in 2017; and Maggie Manson listed as a finalist in 2019. Maggie, who played for West Fargo Sheyenne, is a granddaughter of Gene and Merry Manson.
In the Miss Hoopster of 2003-2004 there were girls on the Langdon team who I believe went on to win a State Basketball Championship (or maybe the State Volleyball Championship or both). They led the lists in almost every stat category listed in the 2003-04 Miss Hoopster. Pictured with good comments as underclassmen were: Justine Stremick, Briana Stremick, Sarah Mack, Janelle Mostad, Christie Schauer, Taryn Otto and Jill Stremick. Three-pointers at that time were relatively new in girls scoring, but Jill was at the top of the list with 60 three-pointers. Karla Beck from Munich was also outstanding in several categories and went on to play college basketball at UND. Several others you and I would remember were not listed which could mean they simply were a hair below the 1,000 mark.
Recognizable leading scorers above 2000 included: Fallon Freije, Whitney Meier, Katie Lorenz, and Shaye Ronnigen (Edmore); above 1500: Macey Kvilvang, Jordyn Worley, Ali Vandal (Rolla), Hayley Schanilac (Midway-Minto), Stephanie Miller (North Star), Karla Beck (Munich), Dani Schwanke (Benson County), Heather Carlson (Rolla), Meredith Vesterso (Border Central), and Madison Hart (Langdon); above 1200: Amy Luff (Edmore), Collette Schaan (now Schwabe), and Kinsey Coles (Hillsboro); over 1000: Sara Fetsch (1132, Langdon), Karen Schuler (Munich), Michelle Robert (Rolla), Kimberly Power (Langdon), Jessica Mostad (Langdon), Amber Volanti (Rolla), and probably several others who reached that milestone more recently and will appear on future lists.
North Dakota Arts Council
Another topic with historic ties came from a visit with Troyd A. Geist of the North Dakota Council on the Arts. He is searching for people who make things that might have been passed down from one generation to another and are still being made in North Dakota. He stopped several places in Langdon to inquire, and at the library he was asked to send a list of the arts he was seeking. That list came this week and includes quilting, saddle making, blacksmithing, polka music, polka dancing, woodcarving, singing traditional songs, hardanger needlework, tatting, spinning wool and weaving, engraving knives or guns, making duck and goose decoys, making turkey calls, bagpipe playing, accordion playing, bluegrass music, making traditional Finnish saunas and so on. Some local snowbirds have been making segmented wooden bowls, and he was interested in those as well as the wooden toys that people in our area have constructed down through the years.
If I understood him correctly, he was not interested in the art work done by children in school and probably already has lists of people who sell their items under the Pride of Dakota label. His list did not include painting, soap making, or poetry, but those might be categories that were just not in his mind at the time. If you would like to talk to him personally the library does have his name, phone and address.
The current program is to locate people who do these arts or crafts and to discover if they would be interested in helping others learn to make similar items. Some funding might be available within their guidelines for teachers. He might also be interested in the stories of how the art form had come down in your family. Some of the items located might be suitable for display in local museums or the Heritage Center. Those who have visited the center in Bismarck will already be aware of many items displayed there and others for sale to collectors of unique folk-art.
North Dakota people have always been creative and many of those creative genes do lead back to original homesteaders or indigenous heritage.
