On Tuesday, February 18, the Langdon Area School Board (LASB) met to discuss a full agenda.
Shauna Schneider gave the business manager’s report. Banks accounts for January 2020 have been reconciled. 1099 and W4’s have been sent out.
Schneider also presented the Board with possible liability issues concerning staff and the lack of background checks. According to Schneider, any employee or volunteer that would have the ability or capability of having unsupervised contact with a student, needs a background check or something in their file stating a background check has been completed by the school district to be compliant with the ND Century Code.
The Board also discussed to having training on NARCAN or Naloxone nasal spray administration for possible overdoses since this is a policy that was updated. The medication and training is generally provided free of charge through county health so training will be arranged.
Daren Christianson, school superintendent, gave his report and talked about how the school will participate in the upcoming 2020 Census. According to Christianson, on March 25 and 26, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school, computers and internet service will be provided for anyone who wants to come in and register for the 2020 census. This will be set-up during parent/teacher conferences.
The elementary principal’s report included a notification that third-quarter mid-quarter reports were mailed out to students on February 13. Langdon Area Elementary School completed a successful accreditation review on February 5 and 6. Students in grades three to six will take the North Dakota State Assessment in April.
The Board also discussed at length the possibility of having a revote on the building fund levy in June 2020 or waiting until October 2020. Several board members wanted to wait until October to see how well this year’s crops did. Other board members thought the Board should try to push to get the levy vote in June so that some of the projects could be started this year. Several board members expressed concerns presented to them from local citizens that the Board asked for too many mills during the last election/vote. No decisions will be made until the building committee meets and presents at the next board meeting. The school board election date was set for June 9, 2020.
Open enrollment and home school letters of intent were accepted. Also, the resignation of fifth grade teacher, Rob Scherr, was accepted.
The Board then discussed the volunteer and spring coaches’ requirements and policies with Athletic Director Ethen Askvig.
The Board's final discussion was concerning key fobs. There were concerns that someone with a key fob was allowing other individuals to use it without being present. The building committee will discuss this at their next meeting and bring recommendations to the board concerning who can have access to fobs.
