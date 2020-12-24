The Langdon Area School Board held a town hall meeting Tuesday, December 22 in an effort to answer questions community members might have before the upcoming building fund mill levy vote. Access was provided on location in the high school gymnasium as well as digitally through Facebook Live and the school's Cardinal Vision channel.
Board President Chris Olson opened with a brief summary of the proposed project to be funded by the funds generated by the increase in mills, which is replacement of the furnace and air handling system in the elementary school. It would include new duct work from the roof and across the ceilings throughout the school. A new heating system and water piping to facilitate cooling controls would also be included. Olson outlined it as a basic heating and cooling system that would resolve a number of issues the current system is facing, as well as reduce humidity issues the school faces in summer and autumn months. The bid selected for the project would be through Martin Mechanical in conjunction with Northern Plains Plumbing. The bid came in at $1,953,000 with a 10-year payment plan of $253,000 yearly. This total could be covered by an additional 6.5 to 7 mills to the current 3 equaling ten total mills that the school is requesting.
On behalf of the board, Olson fielded questions from present community members as well as individuals participating virtually. The following questions were presented.
What is the life expectancy of the proposed system? The life expectancy of the boiler and chill system for water cooling would be 50-years with general maintenance. The upgrade to a low-pressure system with few moving parts reduces maintenance needed.
Is the current system the original system? Yes, it was installed with the building in the 1960’s.
Are you seeking grants or funding to offset cost, and if any are available, will mill money excess be used to accelerate pay schedule? The board is researching all available possibilities in regards to grants and COVID relief funds to aid in financing this project. As of now, they intend to keep a 10-year payment plan, regardless, while dropping the number of mills requested to only what is necessary for payment. The building fund requests money needed from the county auditor each year and would only request what is necessary on a yearly basis. This means if grant money comes in, mills should go down accordingly. After 10-years the board intends to return to 3 mills until future projects are needed.
Can a sunset clause be put in place following community concern? The ballot states there is no sunset clause, and it is now too far into the project to add it in. It was also noted Cavalier has a 10-mill budget, Grafton has 40 mills, Park River has 10 in addition to a 41-mill construction project. Due to these numbers, the building committee feels an increase to 10-mills is reasonable.
How many years will mills be levied? As there is no sunset clause to reduce mills at the project completion, it was stated by the board that mills would return to 3 and be levied as needed moving forward, 10 being the maximum. Adjustments would be seen yearly as needed to fulfill building committee projects. Example projects the school may face in the future would be lighting updates, sprinkler system updates, and roof maintenance for both schools.
How many bids were acquired for this project? Three bids were put forth: CTS's bid was $3M with a lighting update, Johnson Controls's bid was $3M with a lighting update, and Martin Mechanical's bid $1,953,000. Martin Mechanical's bid was selected, and while they did not include a lighting update, the committee chose to use current building funds to cover this cost. As lights will need to be removed during construction, it was considered a good time to do this.
How will a 7 mill increase affect property taxes? A sample was presented that a $200,000 home would increase from $27 to $90 per year. Farmland would increase from $11 to $60 per quarter of land; this number may vary based on quality of land and its value. It was also noted that we are a land rich district, so landowners will see a larger increase than city residents. This is inevitable and is out of the board's power.
Is there still asbestos that needs to be removed from the elementary school? All asbestos has been removed from the tunnel system. Some tile flooring, however, still contains asbestos and would need to be removed by professionals if replaced.
Are there any air quality reports that say the air is unsafe? No, tests reflect that the air is safe. However, the committee still feels that fresh air intake and ionization of that air would improve air quality.
Hypothetically, if the current system failed today, what would the school do? Distance learning would be an option, but the school feels it is in the best interest of students to be on premises. The school would require a loan to fund replacing a boiler that would take over 2-3 years to pay down with all 3 available mills going toward that payment. Replacing a boiler wouldn’t resolve the greater issue at hand as pipes are also seeing corrosion. This corrosion is preventing adequate hot water reaching some areas of the school. As a central thermostat controls all rooms, this is resulting in some rooms being too warm, while others too cold.
Why wasn’t the heating system addressed before updates to the track, scoreboard, and gym project? At the time of those projects, leadership had the intention of adding on to the high school facility for these grade levels and closing the elementary school facility. They did not wish to invest in a building they planned on closing. A later survey to the community revealed 75% of the public wanted this facility to remain open resulting in its continuation.
If the committee knew this project was coming up, why haven’t they saved funds for it or increased mills gradually? With general maintenance consuming all of the 3 current mills year to year, saving hasn’t been a possibility. The board stated they’ve used these funds to do the best they can to keep the buildings running. They would have liked to see this issue being addressed earlier than now, but this is the timeframe they have to work with.
What reassurance does the community have that money will be handled properly in regards to future projects? The board is restricted on where they can allocate building funds. Any building mill increase must be used for property maintenance and improvements. The board feels keeping 10 mills as a maximum limit allows the committee to request funds as needed for similar issues as they arise as opposed to pushing projects into the future.
