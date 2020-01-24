The 66th legislative session occurred in the spring of 2019; only a year ago did the gavel fall opening the whirlwind of lawmaking before adjourning in April. During those weeks in between, the decision for how to disburse the Legacy Fund earnings was decided for the 2019-2021 fiscal biennium by a committee headed by Republican Representative from District 29 Chet Pollert. The committee of 11 also has Democratic Minority leader Josh Boschee from District 44.
The committee has been hosting forums across the state to gather input on how the interest of the Legacy Fund should be utilized or left untouched. Suggestions thus far have been to focus on the Red River Valley and the western portion of the state, assisting schools with the need to improve their facilities to improving tourism to more funding for research at the state’s universities. Suggestions that would have an impact on rural areas outside of the Red River Valley and major population areas have been limited.
“That’s the issue. We have to try and figure that out so we can make it work for all,” Cavalier County Commissioner Stanley Dick said.
As a county commissioner, Dick has focused on infrastructure during his time at the table. Cavalier County, with its agricultural-based economy, depends on the roads that brings the ever increasing in size equipment to the fields. Dick also sits on the North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo) Executive Committee. There, Dick and other county commissioners from across the state meet to discuss what the counties need. Executive Director of NDACo Terry Traynor explained that NDACo believes county officials are uniquely positioned to provide legislators with valuable input about the wise investment of Legacy Fund interest.
“NDACo, as a collective representative of counties, can help coordinate that input, but it is the locally elected and appointed officials that need to have a voice in that decision,” Traynor said. “As county government is constitutionally created to be the service arm of the state - the 'boots on the ground' for the delivery of social services, public health, local transportation, law enforcement and prosecution, veterans services, weed control and many others - those responsible for this service delivery can help legislators understand local needs and their relationship to our state’s legacy.”
With this in mind, finding suggestions to put forward during the legislative session in regards to the use of earnings from the Legacy Fund has become a focus for NDACo. The county official delegates at the annual fall convention adopted a resolution identifying “infrastructure” as one important area. However, the NDACo Board of Directors has directed the staff to work with board leadership to develop a process to collect input from all counties and county officials to better provide meaningful guidance to the legislative study.
“Most officials, state and local, I believe would agree that funding short-term, “operational” costs should be avoided, and Legacy resources should be dedicated investments that reduce governmental (and, therefore, taxpayer) costs long-term,” Traynor said. “Every county official and, indeed, every citizen of the state needs to voice their thoughts, as this is ultimately the Legacy for all of us.”
Pollert and Boschee have been taking in the comments and suggestions from the Legacy Fund forums. Boschee shared that during those forums, there are three consistent ideas. The biggest theme is to put some earnings back into the principle to grow the fund faster.
“I think the earnings on the legacy fund - we should not spend all the earnings - maybe maximum 50 percent and that would be maximum,” Pollert said.
The state, for the past few bienniums, has had to utilize Legacy Fund earnings to balance the books after estimates for state income fell considerably short. Here is where the two leaders have a difference of opinion. Boschee is supportive of using 50-75 percent of the earnings for projects that benefit North Dakotans. He believes the legislature should then put 25-50 percent of the earnings back into the principle to allow the fund to grow faster. This will provide more resources than many of residents of the state could have ever imagined.
“I do believe we need to stop the practice of back-filling the budget with Legacy Fund earnings so that we give the appearance of a balanced budget,” Boschee said. “Now that all the state savings accounts have been replenished after needing to access them in previous bienniums, we should balance how much of the earnings go towards one-time projects with significant impacts, on-going general operating needs and saving for our future.”
Boschee believes the Legacy Fund Earnings Committee, who will be making recommendations to the next legislative assembly, is considering a plan to return a portion of the earnings to the principle, based on budgeting guidelines that other states with similar funds have implemented.
“So that leaves how to invest the remaining earnings into our state’s priorities now and for the future,” Boschee said. He believes the funds should be prioritized for infrastructure, reducing property taxes, education, workforce development and human services.
“We can take a portion of the earnings to put into much needed water, road, bridge and broadband infrastructure to support townships, cities and counties. Another portion can be put towards education, research and workforce development initiatives that makes North Dakota competitive to retain and recruit a strong workforce, as well as build out support for new and evolving industries throughout the state,” Boschee explained. “Finally, we can use the remaining portion of the earnings to support human services by finding North Dakota solutions to the challenges facing our human services infrastructure and saving some earnings to reduce future cuts to human services during economic downturns, similar to what we have set up for K-12 education.”
The other two ideas that are floated frequently within the forums is to invest in North Dakotans and the future while still balancing the needs of today while saving for the future. The suggestions and ideas put forward so far are where the minor differences on how to use the money begins.
Pollert was not able to go into depth on what could be done but did not support using the funds for highway and roads. He explained that he thinks that the roads should be dealt with through the legislative process and not through Legacy Fund.
“You know roads last with heavy usage 5 to 6 years and regular usage 9 to 10. I think these Legacy Funds, if they are going to be used, should be used for something - say maybe bridges, say maybe water, say maybe sewer. I think we need to take a look at that proposal,” Pollert said.
While Pollert stated he is not a proponent for paying for bridges, he does think that the legislature could create low interest loans to write down those interest rates for the political subdivisions to use on projects relating to those types of infrastructure. Other ideas similar to Boschee’s shared by Pollert include the income tax reduction for North Dakotans. Pollert shared that there are proposals out there that attempt this and that the House is in favor of an income tax reduction.
“We’ve got to see if the revenues from [Legacy Fund earnings] can pay for that. It’s a slope we have got to be careful what we go down here so we don’t run into trouble like Alaska is 40 years later,” Pollert said.
Boschee disagrees, believing that the state should not use the money to reduce or eliminate the state income tax. His reasoning is that there are still many unmet needs throughout the state and 27 percent of the state funding is from oil tax revenue. He also notes that during the three hours of public testimony recently held in Fargo, not one citizen said the state should reduce the income tax.
“For me, we need to make sure that the final decisions made benefit as many North Dakotans as possible so that each and every citizen can experience the impacts from the Legacy Fund,” Boschee said.
Part of that decision is also making sure that all the citizens of the state benefit from the final decisions. During the testimony, many small town mayors and county commissioners that were there wanted the state to dedicate some of the funds for communities under a certain size. Pollert is firm in his belief that it should be available for everyone. It should not be designated by certain criteria as bigger cities could swallow up all those dollars.
“I wouldn’t be a proponent of that,” Pollert said.
Boschee thinks there are ways the state can look at not only the Legacy Fund earnings but also the investment portfolio of the Fund to do long-term bonding of specific projects like Pollert had suggested should be pursued. These funds could then be used for projects like flood control and water systems that will benefit large and small communities while freeing up current infrastructure funding for smaller projects.
“It’s clear that citizens want us to use this one-time harvest as a mechanism to invest in North Dakotans first. So I’ve really been impressed with the ideas coming forward that drive innovative ways for government to support our citizens and, in turn, making North Dakota a state of choice for workers and families to move to,” Boschee said.
The meetings for the committee have been a great opportunity to hear from so many North Dakotans on how they would like to see the Legacy Fund earnings prioritized. Boschee encourages readers to reach out to the committee so that they hear from people in every county throughout the state. Traynor also sees these forums as a great opportunity and shows the commitment of the legislature to do the will of the people.
Traynor stated that NDACo believes that the legislature has been wise to wait until now to begin this process, but it is extremely important that their efforts this interim result in meaningful investment of Legacy Fund interest for the long-term good of the State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.