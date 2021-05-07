The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department has hired a new deputy. Danielle Lindseth accepted the job offer on March 9 and will be attending the North Dakota Peace Officer Basic at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Bismarck from June 1st to August 20th of this year. Lindseth currently is licensed as a North Dakota Limited Peace Officer; upon completion of training, she will obtain her full Peace Officer License.
Becoming a deputy was a career path Lindseth has been working towards for some time. In May of 2006, Danielle graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, a bachelor's in Forensic Science, and a minor in Psychology. After graduating, Danielle was employed at the jail in Rugby, ND, as a correctional officer. She then worked at the Rolette County Sheriff's office as a 911 dispatcher and correctional officer. In September of 2017, Lindseth started working at the Cavalier County Sheriff's office as a correctional officer and 911 dispatcher.
Danielle has always wanted to serve the community in some sort of fashion. Law enforcement is where she found her niche. “I really enjoy the atmosphere with my colleagues and the sense of accomplishment and pride from serving the public and assisting in times of need.”
Becoming a deputy has been a dream job of Danielle’s for as long as she can remember. She hopes to make a positive difference in the community and in people’s lives whom she may come across.
