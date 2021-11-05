Local businesses keep finding ways to deliver for their customers. Most people are aware of the merchandise and employee shortages facing businesses across the nation. Many here have gone above and beyond to get products and offer new services for their customers.
“Back when it all started, we did some transferring from other stores when we were low in one store to another,” said Leever’s Warehouse Foods manager Bill Mack. “One product that we were having a hard time getting was chicken. We had to get a new supplier out of Nebraska to bring chicken up here because we couldn’t get it anywhere in the three-state area.”
“We’ve had to go to different suppliers that we don’t normally use,” said Langdon Building Center owner Mark Zimmer. “When we get an expected delivery date, I always tell my customers, ‘That’s the earliest possible day it can be here. It can be any time after that.’ I will say most people have been very understanding.” He said they have been able to get most of the things they need when the customer needs it- it just takes longer than expected.
“A lot of times a customer will come in and they will request something,” said Deb Lutman, who manages the giftware side of Langdon Drug, “so I will go to my reps and will say ‘hey what can I do?’ “ She said the companies she buys from are trying hard to get items for their customers. “I’m getting fall now that I should have had in June or July,” she said. “It’s not every company, but some companies I’m not getting until December 15th. We could put halts to them, but at the same time, what about next year?”
“Parts have been difficult to get,” said Jennifer Busse, owner of D&B Motors. “I know Duane and John have had to do a lot more digging. They’ve put in a lot of extra work for it.”
“Right now, we are very good on inventory, but it’s been a challenge,” said Austin Lafrenz, co-owner of Schroeder’s Furniture. “We literally sit down every week and look at what we need to order. We’re not going to get it for 9-12 months. Unlike a lot of furniture stores, we sell off of our floor to keep the doors open. Now we’ve gotten on top of it and know when to order and just order extra.”
During the pandemic, customers have learned to shop differently when and where needed, and almost every business has had to adapt and create additional ways to serve their customers.
Busse stated that there has been a lot more internet shopping, and people are going a lot further to get a vehicle.
“Since the pandemic we’ve done more deliveries,” she said. “We’ve had people fly in, and we’ve met them at the airport, whether it’s the one in Williston, Grand Forks, Fargo, or Devils Lake.”
“During the beginning part of COVID when everything was shut down, we did shut down as well,” said Lafrenz. “We just had people come to the front door, and we would bring stuff to them or we would put it out in the entry way or bring it to their house.”
Leevers Foods started shopping services for their customers and worked with Senior Meals to deliver them.
“At first, we were doing it five days a week because of the pandemic and people not wanting to get out and about,” said Mack. “Now we’re down to a couple days a week.” All it takes is a call to the store and they will gather up your items for you. “Plan to do it during the week when there’s more help in the store,” said Mack, “rather than trying to call in on a weekend where it might be a little more difficult to get out on the floor.”
David Roy, owner of Christie Motors, said they have continued offering services to help people out. “Service work has been steady with repairing vehicles as far as normal day to day,” he said. “Nothing’s really changed but just trying to help as much as we can.”
Langdon Community Drug’s pharmacy has always delivered prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines to people that are housebound. They added curbside delivery in response to COVID. “We even deliver giftware,” said Lutman. “I know that during COVID at Easter, we did a lot. We’ll probably see a little bit more at Christmas.”
Something all businesses have in common is gratitude for the support and understanding of Langdon and the surrounding communities.
“We appreciate everyone being patient with us, especially with the transition with my father,” said Busse, whose father, Danny Roy, passed away earlier this year. “We thank them for their support and especially using our service department during this pandemic time. We may not be able to get you your new vehicle as soon as you would like, but we can certainly service your other one and take care of your needs until your new one gets here. That’s important to us, too.”
“Shopping local is huge,” said Lafrenz. “We appreciate each and every customer that comes in the door.”
“Langdon people are pretty loyal,” adds Lutman. “I’m amazed. I’ve talked to other stores out of town, and some of them have it and some of them don’t. Even our past employees help us out, and my sister and my daughter, Ashley, came up to help. I am so thankful for all of them.”
