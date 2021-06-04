While sometimes you may wish that your favorite local restaurant or shop remains a hidden gem in your town, tourism dollars can create significant benefits for the business owner and community. Thanks to the internet, out-of-towners can seamlessly research locally owned outlets with review sites and decide to stop by while they’re in the area. As word spreads about the available unique products, don’t be surprised to see people traveling into the neighborhood to check out the services. This is one of the best ways businesses can organically grow their loyal customer base. You can also do your part to increase your local business’ reputations by sharing your experiences online and recommending the shops to family and friends.
When an area is flush with tourism spending, it becomes an enticing location for additional entrepreneurs to set up shop and give the community more character. Take a look at the positive benefits created when non-locals visit the area to get a taste of the neighborhood’s flair.
CREATES MORE JOBS
As businesses welcome a surge of customers and attention into their shops, an increased need for employees is created. Many entry-level positions open the door for teenage employees seeking their first job without previous experience. According to the World Travel Tourism Council, around half of all employees in the hotel, catering, and hospitality sector are under 25 years of age.
Here are some other interesting statistics regarding the tourism industry from IBISWorld.
• In terms of employment, the tourism sector ranks first in accommodation and food services, the third-largest overall in the United States.
• There are 5,459,152 people employed in the industry as of 2021.
• The average tourism business in the U.S. employs 12.1 employees.
Between 2016 and 2021, the field increased at a rate of 0.4% each year.
TAXES STAY LOCAL
In addition to gaining revenue from cash spent by out-of-town visitors, tourist taxes also maintain the community’s funds. Many states and municipalities enact a lodging tax that property owners and managers must pay when renting a room or property. The costs are often levied to the person staying and retained by the state for distribution.
Local Events
You’re never truly finished finding unique things about the town you live in. To see a side of your local community that you may not have experienced, keep an eye out for local events like fairs, festivals, and craft shows. Participation will introduce you to new passions and hobbies and create incredible networking opportunities. Events offer a chance to bring the community together and celebrate what makes its residents unique.
An excellent way to discover upcoming gatherings is by joining community pages on social networking channels. You can find concerts per- formed by local musicians, events hosted by various restaurants or food trucks, and showcases for artists to sell their creations. Celebrate the distinctive traits of your town and the extraordinary people who help the economy tick.
FIND A FESTIVAL
When a music festival comes to town, local vendors and business owners unite to show off their goods to attendees. An in-town event offers a great chance to catch a well-known live band or indulge in your favorite local acts. Indulge in festive foods, reconnect with old friends, and revisit your childhood in a fun and engaging atmosphere. Being a part of the magic also helps build a sense of bond throughout the community and celebrate dishes and traditions that make the location special.
CELEBRATE THE ARTS
Show your appreciation for creativity by contributing to causes like museum exhibitions, orchestras, and art shows. Events that celebrate your area’s creativity can produce significant growth in terms of revenue and tax concessions. According to the Americans for the Arts organization, communities with arts and culture strategies are seen safer by their residents. They also report more positive relationships between citizens and police as the arts are thought to bridge the two parties together.
BOOST THE ECONOMY
As exciting events take form around your community, support its potential success by inviting family and friends from out of town. Spread the word to help draw more people to spend their money on unique goods and homegrown services in your local area. The additional funds can cause a substantial increase throughout the local economy.
