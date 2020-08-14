Last week, the extensive precautions Langdon Area Schools plans to implement in their face-to-face learning approach was published. This week, we contacted other area schools on how they’re approaching the same issues in relation to face-to-face learning in response to the COVID epidemic. School systems of note are Munich Public School and the St. Alphonsus Catholic School.
In a call to Munich School Superintendent/High School Principal Robert Bubach, upcoming precautionary changes were outlined. The school plans to resume face-to-face learning with generally advised safety precautions such as the presence of masks, social distancing, and the suggestion of frequent hand washing. It was noted that the school has distributed one cloth reusable mask to each student enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year. As noted in last week's article, it is recommended by the CDC to wash these masks after each use by hand or with regular laundry. There are also 300 additional disposable masks on reserve for an estimated population of 90 individuals. In a move similar to Langdon Area Schools, some elementary staff will be wearing face shields as opposed to masks in order to aid younger students in seeing the pronunciation of phonics. This is with the belief that it is crucial for this age level's development.
In addition to these precautions, a variety of pro-active solutions will be implemented. Hallways will be divided into two “traffic” lanes to aid in a safely distanced flow of individuals traversing the halls. Individuals participating in the school's bus service will also be required to wear masks if seated in rows together. Also, all class levels will have a designated homeroom. This change reflects that every grade level will conduct most classes in one unique room. The teachers for each respective subject will be traversing homeroom to homeroom in order to teach various class levels. Meals will also be served in said homerooms, eliminating the need for the implementation of the cafeteria area. With this framework, it is believed students will have a lowered level of interaction with each other, lowering the risk of potential exposure in regards to COVID-19.
St. Alphonsus Catholic School is similarly gearing up for face-to-face learning for its 100th school year of operation. In a call for comment, school principal Carrie Hope disclosed masks will only be required when the recommended 6 ft. social distancing guidelines cannot be achieved. Hope also noted the school is well stocked with cleaning supplies with a readiness to take on the upcoming year.
Plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year were summarized in the Saints Shoutout newsletter. It was noted in this letter that over the summer Hope attended a day of webinars hosted by North Dakota Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota Department of Health. These webinars included a training session geared toward keeping individuals healthy and school property sanitized. With this training, a number of discussions between the school and Fargo Diocese, and an extensive four hour school board meeting, a plan emerged. It was decided face-to-face learning will commence as planned with Google Classroom being implemented in the event of school closure.
As a precaution, the school recommends guardians screen student health at home each day. If possible, a temperature check is encouraged. A temperature of 100.4F will be the cutoff to be allowed within school grounds. At the start of the year, signs will be on all doors advising safety procedures, and temperature checks will be taken at entry points. Hand washing breaks will be implemented, and guardians are also advised to pay attention to school directives posted on doors and through normal school communications in regards to changes that may occur throughout the year. Hope expressed excitement for the upcoming year, with a confidence that school staff and students will be able to safely conduct a new year of learning.
