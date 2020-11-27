Staff at our area long term care facilities are taking special care to make sure their residents are in touch with their families and finding enjoyable things to do even though COVID safety measures have limited their access beyond the front door.
“The staff truly care about each of the residents and are doing their very best to make this as positive of a situation as possible,” said Osnabrock Community Living Center Director Brittanie Mostad. The staff are helping some of the residents mail letters, use Facebook, make phone calls, and visit at their windows. They have had several different window activities, called bingo from the hallways, sent flowers, sent cards, and do one-on-one care as often as possible. “We are very lucky to have the staff we do and are so lucky there are people who genuinely care and are putting our residents as a top priority right now.”
Since the Center has been short staffed due to staff testing positive for COVID, the board of directors has been making the noontime and supper meals for two weeks. “We get daily home-cooked meals delivered and ready to serve,” said Mostad. “This has been a tremendous help for the staff working the floor and also a great treat for the residents. We have greatly appreciated the board and all who helped with our menu and food.”
Mostad states that COVID is tough but so is isolation, and they are looking to progress through both issues as quickly as possible. There are several residents recovering from COVID, and they are in the planning process to begin moving freely about the building again. Throughout this past year the community has kept the Center in their hearts and minds.
“We are so thankful for the phone calls, goodies, and for everyone thinking about us and praying for us during this time,” said Mostad. “Small acts of kindness really make a difference to brighten days.”
At Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon, Activities Director Justina Klindt shares what they are doing under the increased restrictions.
“During this time we are still able to play bingo, which is the residents’ favorite. We have the residents in their doorway and announce the numbers over the intercom,” said Klindt. “We also do hallway crafts, one-on-one visits, smaller group activities, Rosary, and Facetime or Zoom calls with their loved ones. We have still seen some family members braving the colder weather to visit with their loved ones through the window!”
The kindergarten and third grade classes at the Langdon Area Elementary School are participating in Adopt-a-Resident, which is where kids can “adopt” a resident and get them a Christmas gift. Adopt-a-Resident will also be put on the radio for people in the community to participate in getting a gift for the residents.
Another great way for the community to be involved in the lives of the residents is to send mail. “The residents always love to get happy mail, such as cute cards, a painting/coloring, or a letter to read,” said Klindt. “We would love for anyone to participate in sending mail to the residents!”
All of the extra details involved in dealing with COVID make things a bit more complicated for the staff. The administration has found ways to show appreciation and give them a moment to relax. “We have had a staff potluck: being safe, keeping our distance, getting food, and going to different designated areas of the building to eat,” said Klindt. “Our administrator, Connie Hakanson, has bought everyone lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic!”
The health care workers, staff, administrators, and board members of our two long term care facilities in the Langdon area have been facing increased restrictions and added safety measures for the better part of 2020. Let them know you appreciate all their efforts. Send a card or letter to a resident and brighten their day. It may brighten your day, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.