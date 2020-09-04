Last week Cavalier County’s Ag & Natural Resources Agent Anitha Chirumamilla told us about the new NDAWN weather station in Wales. Most farmers are probably very familiar with NDAWN, its weather stations, and the data they provide, but the general public may not be aware of what it is, the data it collects, or what it is used for.
NDAWN is the acronym for North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network. Its purpose is to monitor and record local weather conditions in ND and the Red River Valley; distribute that data via a wide range of summaries, maps, and spreadsheets; and provide it for free to the public on the NDAWN website (https://www.ndawn.ndsu.nodak.edu/).
Those local weather conditions are collected through a network of over 150 NDAWN weather stations. Each location is carefully selected staying away from slopes and low lying areas in order to get the most representative data in a 20-mile radius from that point. A site is about 20 by 25 feet and has a variety of instruments to collect data on wind, temperature, humidity, soil temperature, soil moisture, rainfall, and barometric pressure.
“Weather is so variable from 5 miles to 5 miles,” said Chirumamilla. “The new station at Wales is a spot not covered by the stations at Langdon or Rolla. These stations provide data which benefits growers in management decisions and agricultural activities and practices.”
Other stations in the Langdon area include Cavalier, Crystal, St. Thomas, Adams, Edmore, and Cando. Data can be viewed on the NDAWN website as current conditions (an average of the last 5 minutes), hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. There are models and applications in the website that producers can use to make decisions about future crops and pest development. These models may also show the producer that no action is necessary, saving them time and money.
Most state and local government agencies and all federal agencies in ND use the data in NDAWN, and it becomes part of the North Dakota Climate archive. The Bismarck and Grand Forks National Weather Service uses NDAWN data to help with weather forecasting. Since NDAWN is free to the public, news media, educators, and students have access to the data, too.
It sounds like it could be expensive to build and operate the stations, collect the data, and disseminate the information, but it doesn’t appear to be. The NDAWN project was established through a grant from, and in cooperation with, the High Plains Climate Center (HPCC) located in Lincoln, Nebraska. The equipment, non-labor, and some labor costs have been funded through a variety of gifts and grants from federal and state agencies, organizations, clubs, businesses, and individuals. Local and area sponsors for the new station near Wales are CHS, Cavalier County Crop Improvement Association, Cavalier County Soil Conservation District, Simplot, Beck Seeds, Howatt Air, Legacy Seeds and Brian Kram.
Though each station is small, the amount of data they collect is immense and put to so many different, beneficial uses.
