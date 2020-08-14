The Blacksmith. One of the most important members of a small community for centuries. They turned metal into more than just a thing, they turned it into something that was needed - something that would be used daily - something that many now call folk art.
Local Dennis Schill has been a practicing blacksmith for several years now. The resident of Hannah has given demonstrations of smithing at the Dresden Museum, Pembina County Pioneer Days at Cavalier, Stump Lake Threshers Reunion south of Lakota, and at the Hawk Museum near Wolford. This all started way back when he was just a kid on the family farm.
“My dad did smithing when I was a kid. I remember him making practical stuff and sharpening plow shears. So, I guess the seeds were planted then,” says Schill.
Those seeds took a while to grow, but when they grew it became a passion for him. Schill shared that in the early 1980’s, he and his future wife, Diane, were at Lower Fort Gary north of Winnipeg, Manitoba. There, Schill watched as someone who was in costume stood at their anvil and did smithing, making various items for the tourists.
“I watched him make a simple shaker coat hook. When he finished, he gave it to me. I guess that was when I got 'hooked', ” Schill quipped.
Watching the blacksmith work in costume reminded Schill of younger days on the family farm when most of the tools his father had were maintained by his father. Most of those tools can still be found on the farm.
“I had been working with steel in our farm shop starting at a young age. So, I guess, this was kind of the next step,” explained Schill.
Learning to become a blacksmith meant becoming an apprentice to someone who already knew their way around the forge. Luckily for Schill, then Northern Lights Arts Counsel exectuive director Carol Hart suggested Schill look at applying for a grant through the North Dakota Folk and Traditional Arts program. He followed that advice and received a grant. Schill studied under Dean Hagen of Maddock. Now, he looks to pass on the skills he learned to another generation. Schill looks forward to sharing this tradition with Timothy Seavey, Sr. and his two sons, Timothy Seavey, Jr. and Teagan Seavey, all of Osnabrock.
“It is exciting for me to watch an item emerge from a piece of steel,” Schill shared. “There is always something to learn. The more one does, of course, the better they become. I have found myself studying other smiths' work - how it was designed, forging techniques, added details, etc.”
Investment into blacksmithing is nothing to blow smoke at and is only controlled by the depth of one's pockets. Schill had the benefit when he first started of having his dad’s anvil, swage block, shears, vice, press drill and assorted tools. He did decide to invest into this art form with more than just his time. Schill added a coal forage and a gas forge along with a few more hand tools.
“Smithing is a hobby for me. It is also an art form. It is a medium I enjoy working with. One just doesn’t put a piece of steel in the fire and make something. The item being made needs to be planned out. The bends and wrist made in the proper sequence," Schill stated.
Today, blacksmithing is something interesting to do for many that take it up. Schill reminds us that, to our ancestors, the blacksmith was a necessity like Schill’s dad, who needed this skill to sharpen his plow shears, long before today's throw-away plow shears. The smith also made kitchen tools, long before the days of hardware stores.
“I think it’s important to keep this skill alive, if only for enjoyment,” Schill stated. "Maybe one of these years in my 'retirement' I can devote more time to smithing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.