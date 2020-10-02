Andrea Jacobson has come up with an amazing outdoor October activity, The Great Pumpkin Hunt. Mini pumpkins are hidden all around Langdon. They are numbered, and each has a clue that leads you to the next pumpkin and clue, and the next, until you reach the end. At the end you will find a small prize and the chance to sign up for door prizes.
“This is open to anyone who wants to participate,” said Jacobson. “It doesn’t matter how old you are or where you live - if you think it is something you would enjoy, please participate!”
Jacobson created a Facebook Event page (search “The Great Pumpkin Hunt”) to spark interest and outline how it works. Here are the rules:
1. Please leave the pumpkins where you find them so that this can be fun for all.
2. All pumpkins are hidden OUTSIDE. Please do not enter any buildings or open any containers, boxes, etc. They will not be hidden inside anything. Also, please stay off private property and be respectful of others/surroundings while “hunting.”
3. Please only take one treat per child at the end. We want to have enough for all participants.
4. If you have completed this hunt, please keep the surprises to yourself so that you don’t spoil it for others.
5. If you are stuck and need help finding a pumpkin, please Facebook message Andrea Jacobson or text her at 701-520-7413.
Pumpkins will be hidden all around Langdon, so plan to drive to some of the locations. It is open from now until October 24, 2020. On October 25, Jacobson will collect all the pumpkins and draw for door prizes. The winners will be announced on the Facebook Event page and she will try to distribute the prizes to all the winners before Halloween.
“Trying to come up with activities that are social-distancing-safe has been on my mind a lot since all of this started in March,” said Jacobson. “I just feel bad that everything keeps getting cancelled/postponed. I decided this pumpkin scavenger hunt was something I could do as a fun activity for people that was still relatively safe (from a Covid standpoint). My uncle and aunt, Lynn and Annette Niemann from Crystal graciously donated the pumpkins I used. I also ran this idea by Shannon Duerr to make sure it was feasible and not crazy. Shannon also helped me come up with some of the hiding spots.”
Jacobson is personally donating the treat bags and 10 door prizes. The door prizes are Halloween buckets filled with candy, crafts, trinkets, books, etc. After she posted the event, friends started asking to help, donating more candy for treat bags and fun stuff for door prizes. She is up to 30 door prizes now!
“I hope everyone enjoys doing it as much as I have enjoyed putting it all together,” she said.
So remember - leave the pumpkins where they are so the next person can find them, follow the clues, pick up your treat and sign up for the door prizes at the end. Are you ready for the first clue? Here it is:
WELCOME TO LANGDON,
We are glad that you’re here.
Unless you are the Wicked Witch of the WEST….
Then here is your SIGN to disappear!
Happy Hunting!
