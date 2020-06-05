Cavalier County Emergency Management and Cavalier County Public Health District are tackling the issue of masks. Specifically, the lack of cloth masks for the general public to wear as they go about their day and interactions with others.
“The masks allow all of us to move about our daily lives without threat to others. 30-35 percent of COVID-19 cases are without symptoms. With a mask on, you decrease the risk of spreading this or any virus,” Karen Kempert, Cavalier County Emergency Manager, said. Steph Welsh of the Cavalier County Public Health District explained that with the Centers for Disease Control continuing to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States, there are things that citizens can do to protect themselves and others. Recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
“Research is starting to show that up to a third of people positive for COVID have no symptoms. People with COVID are also able to spread the virus around two days before symptoms develop,” Welsh stated.
This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity through speaking, coughing, or sneezing - even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as in grocery stores and pharmacies. This is especially important in areas of significant community-based transmission.
“Cavalier County Health District recommends individuals wear cloth face masks when conducting essential business that brings people within 6 feet of each other or requires in-person contact for more than 15 minutes,” Welsh said.
Kempert and Welsh are asking those that know how to sew or who have created a stash of masks to consider donating them to the mask drive so that this important piece in the fight against COVID are accessible to everyone. Sew On & Sew North in Langdon can provide all the necessary items from a pattern and instructions to the most highly recommended cloth, quilting fabric. Cloth face coverings fashioned from a variety of household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
“Medical masks are not recommended as we need to continue to preserve that limited supply for healthcare worker medical response to COVID,” Welsh explained. “Cloth masks work because they are effective in containing droplet particles and reducing the chance of spread. This makes wearing masks additionally important as you could be spreading COVID to others without feeling sick. The effectiveness of masks in controlling viral spread is highest when all parties have a mask on.”
A properly fitted cloth mask should:
• Reach above the nose, below the chin, and completely cover the mouth and nostrils
• Fit snugly against the sides of the face
• Be made of multiple layers of fabric that you can still breathe through
• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damaging the material or shape
Welsh also notes that children under 2 years and anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance should not wear a cloth face mask.
Kempert stresses that masks should be worn any time you have to be around people you aren’t usually around and that using masks helps to ensure the safety of all. The collection of donated masks will be distributed through the county to those that need it. Masks will be handed out through banks as well as other locations in towns. If you sew and would like to donate so others in need can have a cloth mask, please contact Karen Kempert at 701-370-2087 or kkempert@nd.gov.
