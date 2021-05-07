Mental health encompasses many aspects of our lives, including emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, act, handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it focuses on educating everyone in the truth about mental illness and that help is available.
Mental health problems are actually very common. In 2014, about one in five American adults experienced a mental health issue, one in 10 young people experienced a period of major depression, and one in 25 Americans lived with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for the loss of over 41,000 American lives each year- more than double the number of lives lost to homicide.
Many factors contribute to mental health problems, including biological factors, such as genes or brain chemistry; life experiences, such as trauma or abuse; or a family history of mental health problems. Half of all mental health disorders show first signs before age 14, and three quarters of mental health disorders begin before age 24. Prevention of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders focuses on addressing known risk factors that can affect the chances that children, youth, and young adults will develop mental health problems. Early mental health support can help a child before problems interfere with other developmental needs. Unfortunately, less than 20% of children and adolescents with diagnosable mental health problems receive the treatment they need.
It is a myth that people with mental health problems are violent and unpredictable. The vast majority of people with mental health problems are no more likely to be violent than anyone else. Less than 5% of violent acts can be attributed to individuals living with a serious mental illness. In fact, people with severe mental illnesses are 10 times more likely to be victims of violent crime than the general population.
Many people with mental health problems are highly active and just as productive as other people. Employers who hire people with mental health problems report good attendance and punctuality as well as motivation, good work, and job tenure on par with or greater than other employees.
Many disorders and conditions are categorized under mental health problems. They affect feelings and behaviors differently and include anxiety, behavioral, eating, mood, personality and psychotic disorders; Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder; suicidal behavior; and trauma and stress related disorders. Substance abuse sometimes occurs with other mental health disorders.
People with anxiety disorders respond to certain objects or situations with fear and dread. Anxiety disorders can include obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorders, and phobias.
Behavioral disorders involve a pattern of disruptive behaviors in children that last for at least 6 months and cause problems in school, at home and in social situations. Examples of behavioral disorders include Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), Conduct Disorder, and Oppositional-Defiant Disorder (ODD).
Eating disorders involve extreme emotions, attitudes, and behaviors involving weight and food. Eating disorders can include anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating.
Mood disorders involve persistent feelings of sadness or periods of feeling overly happy or fluctuating between extreme happiness and extreme sadness. Mood disorders can include depression, bipolar disorder, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and self-harm.
People with OCD have repeated, upsetting thoughts called obsessions. They do the same thing over and over again (compulsions) to try to make the thoughts/obsessions go away.
People with personality disorders have extreme and inflexible personality traits that are distressing to the person and may cause problems in work, school, or social relationships. Personality disorders can include antisocial personality disorder and borderline personality disorder.
People with psychotic disorders experience a range of symptoms, including hallucinations and delusions. An example of a psychotic disorder is schizophrenia.
Suicide causes immeasurable pain, suffering, and loss to individuals, families, and communities nationwide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained crisis workers are available to talk 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you think someone is in immediate danger, do not leave him or her alone—stay there and call 911.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can occur after living through or seeing a traumatic event, such as war, a hurricane, rape, physical abuse, or a bad accident. PTSD makes you feel stressed and afraid after the danger is over.
Friends and family can make a big difference by reaching out and letting the person know you are there for them, helping them access mental health services, learning and sharing the facts about mental health, treating them with respect just as you would anyone else, and refusing to define them by their diagnosis.
Friends and family can watch for feelings and behaviors that may be an early warning sign of a mental health issue. These include eating or sleeping too much or too little; pulling away from people and usual activities; having low or no energy; feeling numb or like nothing matters; having unexplained aches and pains; feeling helpless or hopeless; smoking, drinking, or using drugs more than usual; feeling unusually confused, forgetful, on edge, angry, upset, worried, or scared; yelling or fighting with family and friends; experiencing severe mood swings that cause problems in relationships; having persistent thoughts and memories you can’t get out of your head; hearing voices or believing things that are not true; thinking of harming yourself or others; and the inability to perform daily tasks like taking care of your kids or getting to work or school.
Help is available for people with mental health problems. Studies show that people with mental health problems get better and many recover completely. There are more treatments, services, and community support systems than ever before, and they work.
Treatment for mental health problems varies depending on the individual and could include medication, therapy, or both. Many individuals work with a support system, such as a parent, family member, teacher, faith leader, health care provider, or peer group during treatment and recovery.
Four major dimensions support a life in recovery: 1) Health. Make informed, healthy choices that support physical and emotional well-being; 2) Home. Have a stable and safe place to live; 3) Purpose. Engage in meaningful daily activities, such as a job or school, volunteering, caring for your family, or being creative. Work for independence, income, and resources to participate in society; and 4) Community. Build relationships and social networks that provide support.
Recommended ways to maintain positive mental health include getting professional help if you need it, connecting with others, staying positive, getting physically active, helping others, getting enough sleep, and developing coping skills. All of these pieces play a part in good mental health.
You can find more in-depth information from the US Department of Health and Human Services at www.mentalhealth.gov/. North Dakota resources for people in the criminal justice system, peer support, educational systems, communities, brain injury network, military service members and their families, homelessness, children, volunteering, and substance abuse can be found at www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/about-us/mental-health. Another great resource for parents is www.parentslead.org/. Click on the red Covid-19 button to access the Parents Lead Toolkit: Parenting during a Pandemic.
