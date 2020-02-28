MicroBiome Bars expand their reach nationwide

It’s been a little over a year since Food First, LLC located in Walhalla launched their brand new product, MicroBiome Bars, into the health food market. Since then, more and more studies and research shows that the Thornbergs were onto something when they created the tasty prebiotic packed treat.
“With a growing awareness of how improving digestive health contributes to overall wellness, consumers are looking for products to address that need. I think ProBiotein and the MicroBiome Bars fill that role nicely,” Jordan Thornberg of Food First said.
MicroBiome Bars are made from the company’s first product to hit the market, ProBiotein. The prebiotic powerhouse is made from organic whole wheat, organic oats, organic flax and organic barley malt. Food First uses a special fermentation process to remove the starches, concentrate the proteins, provide nutritional yeast, plus provide four important prebiotic fibers and four digestive enzymes.
“These fibers are naturally found in the grains we use, but the fermentation process removes the starches and concentrates the proteins and other valuable components, so you don’t need to eat a truckload of wheat to get what your body needs,” Thornberg explained.
The four prebiotic fibers used in ProBiotein come from food but are not digestible by the stomach or small intestine. These fibers survive to reach the large intestine where they’re broken down through fermentation to feed your probiotic bacteria. The blend of four fibers together nourishes the beneficial bacteria more than a single prebiotic fiber can.
When first launched in January of 2019, the bar was packaged in a two-piece configuration but with as dense and filling as the bars are, Thornberg explained the need to switch to a single piece package. Now, the bars are available as singles in all of the great flavors.
“We also offer a resealable variety pouch that has all four flavors, including our newest flavors: choco-cherry walnut and sunny-saskatoon berry,” Thornberg shared.
The benefits of having good bacteria outnumber the bad with an increasing number of studies showing just how important having a healthy microbiome can be to long-term health- from regulating the immune system, digesting food, and even synthesizing vitamins within the body.
In simple terms, when your good bacteria thrive, you’re at your healthiest, and when they’re diminished by antibiotics, illness or an unhealthy diet, the intricate, internal interactions of your ingenious systems can’t work at their best. By nourishing that beneficial bacteria in the GI tract with a good supply of prebiotic fibers, eating a microbiome bar could be helping them to flourish and reduce pathogenic or bad bacteria. Prebiotic fibers are the fibers found in food that cannot be digested but instead are fermented in the large intestine for the probiotic bacteria to use as nourishment.
This is where the MicroBiome bar comes in. Even though there are prebiotics found in thousands of the everyday foods you eat, the amount of the prebiotic is not very high. Educating the general public on how much support their microbiome needs and why they should give the MicroBiome Bar a chance has had some surprising results, especially amongst the Pride of Dakota.
“Being a Pride of Dakota member has been positive for us. At those trade shows, in particular, we saw the variety pack become our biggest seller,” Thornberg said.
One aspect of the MicroBiome Bar that should be noted is that it is not a fiber bar per say, but it does help the body better digest food. Thornberg explained that the purpose of many of the popular fiber products available on the market help provide bulk throughout the stomach and small intestine to keep you regular.
“However, ours are designed to target the large intestine, where the probiotics, the good gut bacteria, reside,” Thornberg said.
The prebiotics found in the MicroBiome Bar feed that microbial population so they can thrive. The purpose of the bar and the reason for its success is that rather than adding more probiotics that might not survive or stay within a consumer's system, the bar is feeding the ones that are already there.
“There’s a level of satisfaction that comes with knowing you were involved in the making of something, whether it’s a woodworking project, a piece of music, or in our case a set of health bars,” Thornberg shared. ”It’s nice working with family and even better when others who have been key parts of the process, like Peggy Longtine, become an extension of that family.”
In the local area the bars can be found at Blue Fox Coffeehouse in Cavalier, Frost Fire Park and Walhalla Prescription Shop, D & K Grocery in Pembina, Langdon Community Drug and Perfect Blend, Luscious Boutique in Grafton, Roadside 66 in Crystal, Edinburg General Store, Ye Olde Medicine Center in Park River, Nature’s Country Store in Grand Forks, Swanson Health in Fargo, and BisMan Food Co-Op in Bismarck.
“On the east coast our bars are featured in a 100 store test run with CVS Pharmacy,” Thornberg shared.
No bars close to you? Food First has you covered as the bars are also available nationwide through Amazon and the company website ProBiotein.com. Be sure to grab some and start feeding your microbiome for better health.
