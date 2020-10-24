The Langdon Area School Board covered a wide range of business at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, October 19. The meeting opened with a special presentation from Wally Rygh of Mortenson and Rygh in regards to audit reports. Rygh reported on the previous 2 yearly audits. Of note, expenditures came in under budget for the previous school year at $415,000. Rygh also expressed that business manager Shauna Schneider has done a great job in turning around the accounting system.
The conclusion of Rygh's report brought on a discussion of future school audits. The board expressed they are happy with Mortenson and Rygh's performance, however, their only concern is that the school would like to conduct and hear presentation on audits on a yearly basis. Rygh countered that he has confidence they can implement this, as it is primarily how they conduct audits. In order to get the next audit moving, a proposal was requested and scheduled for the next regular board meeting.
The building and maintenance committee followed stating they met with three individual entities to obtain bids for the proposed boiler system update in the elementary school. It was stated that all three systems were unique in nature. They ultimately selected a proposal from Martin Mechanical Designs of Fargo. This system was considered the best fit for the schools’ unique needs and also came in as a cheaper alternative to the other two proposals. If implemented, it would use a natural gas water boiler system to heat an intake of fresh air that would be distributed down through ceiling vents throughout the school. Current tunnel infrastructure would then be used as an exhaust system. This is important to note, as there were concerns fumes from the heat system could travel through these tunnels. Repurposing them as exhaust lines would not only eliminate this concern by creating a vacuum but also aid in drawing out cold air as it is forced to the base of rooms. Other benefits would be seen in digital updates to heating and cooling controls. All classrooms would have independent digital controls. They would also have the power to set automatic temperature settings at a lower energy saving level during vacant periods such as nights and weekends. This system would both be water heat and water cooled, meaning heating and air conditioning could be run simultaneously in individual areas. It was stated that as there would be no moving parts, it should last at least 50 years. In addition to this, the high school would see updates to their HVAC systems bundled in with this proposal at a marginal additional cost. The bid for the elementary system came in at 1.8 million dollars; the high school would reflect an additional $250,000. Currently, the high school runs an electric heating system. If replaced with natural gas, they could see an estimated annual savings of $40,000 a year. These are top end bids, meaning they could come in at a lower final cost. Grant funds could also further offset costs. The board was anticipating a proposed mill levy vote to 15 for this project. Ultimately, it was decided an addition levy of 7 to the current 3 for a total of 10 would suffice. The vote is planned for Wednesday, January 6 with an official board meeting scheduled 6 days later on January12th.
Among administrative reports a variety of issues were addressed. The first being Sudell Therapeutics of Grand Forks expressing interest in renting space in the elementary school sensory room. This would be to perform therapy locally to a number of students already benefiting from traversing to Grand Forks for care. Care would occur after school hours and would be one patient with an accompanying guardian at a time. The board approved for Daren Christianson to meet with Sudell to determine rates and form a contract to be presented at their next meeting. The free meal program has also been extended through June 2021 provided personnel and families wish to continue up to that date. With this development, it has been observed a number of high school students leave grounds for lunch. The school stressed that provided lunches are free of cost to any student interested. Superintendent Christianson posited it as a symbiotic benefit as students receive free meals while the school benefits from increased participation in the program.
Elementary school principal Todd Hetler used his time to outline a future proposal to reformat the mastery grading scale. Currently implemented is the standard A-F scale. Hetler introduced the standards-based grading scale which is a 1-4 scale that would require a 2-3-year plan to fully integrate. In a 1-4 scale, 2 would reflect approaching standard, 3 meeting standard, and 4 exceeding standards. He explained that the benefit to this grading scale would be a more specific reflection of how a grade was obtained. It would break down each learning standard into various components allowing the student and guardian to see the exact areas in which the student excelled. Ultimately, they then could hone in on specific areas that need work. Hetler will form an action plan to be presented to the curriculum committee at a future date.
Finally, several board members expressed concern in regards to school doors being opened at 8:00 a.m. Currently, doors remain closed until this time to allow student entry in a uniform manner in compliance with the segregation of grade levels due to COVID safety protocols. It is argued some guardians cannot drop off students immediately at 8:00 due to work obligations. Therefore, a collection of students congregate 10-15 minutes outside school doors before 8 to wait for opening. The concern here being that with the approaching winter season, it may not be safe for children to wait in inclement weather. It was stated in a pre-COVID world, a single paraprofessional would be implemented to congregate students in the gymnasium, but because of social distancing, this was not possible. It was then determined a total of 32 students could potentially be placed in the gymnasium during this time provided they wear masks and are still segregated by grade level in 6 ft. distances. With this, once a paraprofessional is allocated, a test run of opening doors at 7:50 will be implemented. The school has expressed a hope that guardians still strive to stay as close to the 8:00 a.m. marker as possible.
Moving forward, the next official meeting is scheduled Monday, November 16 at 7 p.m. in the high school board room.
