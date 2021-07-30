Muhs Fest is a fun-filled day at Mt. Carmel Dam designed to bring people together and raise awareness about cancer. Danny Muhs is the planner and organizer of the event which will be on Saturday, August 7 this year.
“Muhs Fest is an annual fundraiser and memorial that I started in 2019 for my late father, Michael Muhs,” said Danny. “My dad passed on January 30, 2019, while fighting his battle with cancer. I began to brainstorm ideas to serve as a memorial for him.”
Throughout the years, his family and friends had always had a cornhole tournament at the Mt. Carmel Dam campground. It was always so much fun, and he kept thinking about it.
“I wanted to take that tournament and work it into the memorial for my dad,” continues Danny. “With the help and support of my family and friends, the idea for Muhs Fest was brought into existence.” It consists of a cornhole (bean bag toss) tournament, along with a rib cook off, yard games like water balloon volleyball and horseshoes, and a picnic supper.
The day will begin with the chef’s meeting for the rib cook off at 11:30 a.m. and cooking starts immediately thereafter. It is $25 per team to enter, and each team should have a head chef but can have as many assistants as they want. Contact Danny by Friday evening if you plan to enter the cook off. Ribs, electricity, and water will be provided. Teams will need to bring their own grill or smoker and anything else they need to make their best ribs.
The cornhole tournament will start at 2:00 p.m. A team consists of two people, and it costs $20 per team to play. Danny asks that teams register with him by Friday evening so he can get the brackets written up. A trophy will be awarded to the winning team.
The ribs from the cook off will then be served to everyone at the picnic supper at 6:30. Beverages, burgers and hot dogs will also be provided. Everyone will get a taste of each rib recipe and a chance to vote for their favorite ribs. The final decision lies with Danny, and the winner will be presented with a trophy. There will be a free will donation basket to add to the day’s fundraising.
The money raised through this event goes to the Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders, a local non-profit organization started in 2017 that supports cancer patients residing in Cavalier County. Free will donations are also accepted. Checks should be made out to the Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders and can be sent or given to Choice Financial Bank in Langdon, Attn: Mickey Timian.
“Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders supported my dad in his cancer journey, and I want to give back to this organization, so I have chosen them to receive the profits,” said Danny.
The 2020 Muhs Fest could not be held due to COVID so it was very important to Danny to be able to have one this year. He starts planning and thinking of ways to improve the event as soon as the previous one is over. Finding a date, reserving the shelter at the Dam, and advertising the event through Facebook gets the ball rolling.
“I always go through the community looking for donations for food, drinks, and prizes,” said Danny. With the number of resources that are needed to put on the event, he finds it very heart-warming to shop locally and support the businesses in town.
“I am supported through donations within the community and family,” said Danny. “Every donation is appreciated and does not go unnoticed. I am beyond grateful to have the help and support of my family, relatives, and friends.”
Contact Danny at 701-370-6344 or through his Facebook page to enter the rib cook off or cornhole tournament. Even if you don’t enter the cook off or tournament, come out to the Dam, enjoy the day, donate to a worthy cause, and gather together as a community for the picnic supper.
