The Munich Café and Bowling Alley opened and established bowling leagues in November of 1960. Even though the bowling alley has been well used over the past 60 years, it doesn’t show its age. The original equipment and lanes are shiny and new looking like a peek back in time.
There were 40 five-person teams (plus substitutes) in that first 1960-61 winter season. Eight teams bowled each night in two shifts Monday through Friday. Thursday was, and still is, women’s night. At one point, there were three shifts on Thursday to accommodate the increasing number of women’s teams, bowling at 4:00, 6:30, and 9:00 p.m. Summer mixed leagues were started with eight teams in two shifts Monday through Thursday and four teams on Friday.
Bernie Schommer has been bowling with the Munich leagues for 59 years and has been managing the bowling alley since 2002. “I’ve bowled every year except the first year when I was at Aaker’s Business College in 60-61,” said Schommer. He can cite high scores, high series, and statistics off the top of his head.
“James Schommer and Craig Schommer hold the record for top score of 290,” said Bernie, explaining how a 290 is a spare in the first frame and then 11 strikes, “and Don Schommer bowled a 300 at the State Tournament in Minot in 2001. Lynette Beck holds the women’s high score of 275, bowled in 2009.”
Bernie is the third in his family to manage the bowling alley. His older brother, Norm Schommer, managed the bowling alley through its first 15 years. Nephew Craig Schommer managed the alley along with Mark Barrett before Bernie took over in 2002.
Junior bowling leagues were formed in the 60s, meeting on Saturday mornings. Later, bantam league was created for younger children and prep league for middle grade children, both leagues bowling after school. Norm and Bernie Schommer were instrumental in teaching many of those young bowlers.
“As kids, if you were fortunate enough to get your own bowling ball, it was pretty exciting!” said Debi Zavalney, who has bowled in Munich much of her life. “I remember the demand for open bowling on Sunday was so strong that if you weren’t there right when they opened, you would have at least an hour wait.”
Those first years were the largest in terms of numbers, when there was more population and teams participated from a dozen nearby towns. Many teams travelled to the State Tournament to compete and have fun. Some even went on to the Masters Tournament in Reno, Nevada. Both Norm and Bernie Schommer were inducted into the North Dakota US Bowling Congress Hall of Fame: Norm in 1987, Bernie in 2014.
The Munich Café and Bowling Alley ownership has evolved over the years. Initial investors incorporated the business, then it went through private ownership and back to a corporation. This spring stockholders returned all stocks and made it into a non-profit organization. The Café, managed by Anita and Dave Barrett for the past 20 years, closed temporarily in March 2020 due to COVID.
The bowling alley has brought a lot of joy to several generations in Munich and the surrounding area. Though fewer in number now, teams still gather to enjoy bowling three nights a week. The 2020-21 season started a couple weeks ago with seven men’s and three women’s teams, one of which is from Langdon.
“I would like to thank everybody for participating in the leagues and all the sponsors for their support over the years,” said Bernie.
