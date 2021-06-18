A Munich All School Reunion and the 50th Anniversary of the Munich City Park Celebration is planned for Saturday, June 26.
“It is a one-day event, but some classes are coming in sooner and planning to get together Friday evening,” said Kim Laturnus, one of the organizers of the reunion. “Some [are coming] to have a meal or just to socialize.” (As a side note, the Calio Bar is having a street dance Friday night with music by the Thicklets).
The reunion and celebration events will start Saturday at 8:00 a.m. with a 5K Run/Walk at the school and a doubles tennis tournament at the Munich City Park. If you plan to do the 5K Run/Walk, come to the school a bit before 8:00 a.m. so that the run can get started on time. Registration is $10.00 which includes a t-shirt. The tennis tournament at the city park is limited to eight teams, and you must be 16 years old or older. Sign up now to save your spot in the brackets.
An open house at the school is planned for 9:30 a.m. until noon with history fact sheets and alumni booklets available for pickup. A teacher and faculty Meet ‘N’ Greet will be held in the gym from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
“There will be a lot of people to visit with, and it will be fun, especially if you have not been in the school for a while, to come and walk the halls of yesteryear and see your classroom,” said Laturnus. “You will even be able to find your picture on the wall starting in 1957, the first graduating class from the present school.”
Lunch will be served at the city park from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. by the Munich Park Board in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the park. Eight years ago, Monsanto Bayer awarded $5,000 to the Munich City Park. This sparked a mission to replace the old playground equipment before the 50th anniversary. That project has been completed as well as resurfacing the tennis court (pickleball anyone?) and a few other improvements. Entertainment will follow lunch with speakers Mayor Craig Schommer and Richard Ritter, one of the original park board members that started the city park 50 years ago. Peter Foss will highlight the afternoon festivities with an hour of comedy.
There will be children’s T-ball and kickball at the ball diamond in the afternoon and a cornhole tournament uptown. Food trucks will be set up from noon until the end of the street dance around midnight. Karaoke by Dewey Hendrickson will entertain the crowds from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The street dance will start at 8:00 p.m. and feature the band “32 Below,” a country rock band of hardworking rural boys from the Midwest. The fire department will draw the winner of their raffle at 10:00 p.m.
The agenda and all the registration forms are on the Munich High School Alumni Facebook page. It is a private group so search for “Munich High School Alumni” and click on Join Group. The cost of registration is $25 per adult, $20 for youth 6-16, and children under 5 are free. Register early to avoid lines and help start the events on time.
The t-shirts for the event are designed with “Munich Magicians” on the front and “All School Reunion,” “Munich City Park 50th Celebration” and the date on the back. The Munich centennial book from the 2004 Centennial Celebration will also be on sale.
“Come on out, and enjoy the day!” said Laturnus. “We have a lot of activities planned to participate in or just watch.” It all sounds like a perfect summer hometown celebration!
