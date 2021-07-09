Music Fest weekend is set for July 16-17, 2021, in Langdon. The weekend line up has many favorite Music Fest activities like the Firemen’s Dinner, Rendezvous Region Rod Run, street fair, kiddie parade, pet contests, pedal pull, and street dance.
The weekend will start off with the Firemen’s Dinner fundraiser Friday evening at the Langdon Fire Hall. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., and food will be served until 8:00 p.m. The menu will be all the favorite dishes we love: roast pork, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade dressing, and a wide variety of homemade cold salads. To-go boxes can be made up in the kitchen upon request. Tickets can be purchased from any fireman for $15.00 or at the door Friday night.
Next up is the Rendezvous Region Rod Run (RRRR), a classic & custom automotive show that is packed with contests and events the whole family can enjoy! It will get under way on the 600 block of Main Street at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. To enter your car, contact Chad Lombardi at 701-370-0873. Friday’s tentative agenda will include the muffler rap/loudest pipes, slow drags, burn outs, and flame throwing/neon. The rumbling, smoke, and flames will go on until around 10 p.m. The RRRR continues at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning with activities such as the car bash, DB drags stereo sound off, pit crew member competition, 1/64 scale drag race, and tricycle/pedal car races. You won’t want to miss the lineup of mint condition classic cars, muscle cars, and other vehicles on display on Main Street. Planned award categories are Best in Show Stock Classic 1975 - back, Modified Classic 1975 - back, Modified Modern 1979 - up, and Muscle Car 1960-1979. Award categories are open to all years for mid-sized luxury, motorcycle, truck, snowmobile, tractor, rat rod, and antique & custom bicycle.
The Street Fair will be set up on the 800 block of Main Street from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Businesses will be showcasing Christmas in July. Craft vendors and food trucks like Nacho Bizness and Mexican Munchies will be there. Kids will be delighted with the jump ropes and sidewalk chalk supplied by the Langdon Chamber of Commerce, while supplies last.
At 9:45 a.m., go to the intersection of Main Street and 7th Avenue to line up for the Kiddie Parade. No sign up is required. In the past, kids have decorated their bicycles, motorized toy cars, wagons, or dressed up in costumes. The parade route will be on Main Street from 7th Avenue up to Boyd Block on 8th Avenue. Parents may walk with their kids. United Communications is giving all participants a goodie bag.
While you’re at Boyd Block, stay for the Cutest and Most Talented Pet Contest to be held on stage. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. The contest is open to any pet, not necessarily a dog or cat. If your pet has a talent, show it off! Langdon Hardware is donating the prizes for the awards.
Bill and Peggy Davis from Rough Rider Pedal Pulls will be coordinating a pull-on Saturday. A pedal pull is a competition for kids ages 4-12 where each child propels a kids' pedal tractor pulling a weighted sled. The event will be state sanctioned, so first place winners of each age level are eligible to compete at the state competition, and those winners can go on to nationals. Kids who want to enter can register on Saturday morning starting at 11:00 a.m., and they do not need to bring any equipment. Tractors and sleds are built to specs and provided for the competitors, wiped clean between each user. It will help to print and fill out the Pedal Pull Registration form posted on the Langdon Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page ahead of time and bring it to registration. Boys and girls compete together, and there are no entry fees. FM Bank is sponsoring the awards for all 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each age level. Check out the Rough Rider Pedal Pulls Facebook page for all the rules of competition.
The Chamber is partnering with the Cavalier County Public Health District to provide security, ID scanning, and wrist-banding at two law enforcement kiosks. There is no cost to get your wrist band, and it will signify that you are of age to purchase alcohol on Saturday evening. The Chamber and Public Health have been coordinating together for several years to provide a safe environment for the festivities and street dance, including clear cups for the bars and prohibiting outside alcohol.
Saturday night will come alive when “Hard Times” takes to the Boyd Block stage at 8:30 p.m. They will keep the streets rocking until 1:00 a.m. The concert/street dance is FREE and open to the public. Having “Hard Times” on stage will almost be like “old times!”
“We’re looking forward to playing at Music Fest again,” said band member Jake Kulland. “It’s been a couple years.”
“Hard Times” is a favorite local band with Kulland on bass guitar, Patrick Hoffarth on drums, Ted Delfs on lead guitar, and Dennis Metzger on rhythm guitar. “Hard Times” plays a wide variety of rock and country tunes, old standards to new hits - everything from the Everly Brothers and Waylon & Willie to AC/DC to Bryan Adams and Chris Stapleton. The band has been going strong since 1982 when original members Dennis Metzger, Bob Tapson, Tim Cleary, and Roger Hill formed the group.
End the weekend with the Pioneer Power Pullers who are hosting a tractor pull on the 18th of July. Weigh in begins at 11 a.m., pull starts at 1 p.m. Tractors must be 40 or more years old, and weigh 9,500 lbs. or less. Tractors will be categorized by weight, and which class you enter from: farm stock, improved, super and turbo. Nacho Bizness will be on site for food. This is the 6th year the Pioneer Power Pullers have hosted this event, with an expected 20-30 competitors. There is a cash payout in every class. Admission is free. Location is 2 miles north from Junction Hwy 1 & 5, 5.5 miles west.
Check out the Langdon Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, and watch for posters around town for more details and updated information on Music Fest Weekend. Celebrate summer, and come and join the fun!
