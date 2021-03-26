NDSU hosted a virtual webinar on Canola in their Getting-It-Right production series. It was organized and moderated by Hans Kandel, Extension Agronomist, and Greg Endres, Extension Cropping Systems Specialist.
Kandel presented information and data on canola hybrid selection focusing on Spring canola. Yields from 1990-2020 have been increasing about 20.5 pounds per acre per year. Field testing was done at Langdon, Minot, Williston, Carrington, and Hettinger to see how varieties compare across locations, and how yields compare across various hybrids by location. These charts compare days to flower, flower duration, days to maturity, plant height, plant lodge, cover, oil content, and seed yield. Testing results showed how yields generally decrease as crop height increases, and yields increase when the plant is allowed a longer life cycle in the field. Detailed canola variety trial results can be found on the NDSU website at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/varietytrials/.
Bryan Hanson, Research Agronomist, discussed plant establishment, covering seeding date, seeding rate, and row spacing. In the Langdon area, percent of canola yield by planting date trended downward as the planting season got later. Langdon is in the area of the state that has the largest window of planting for Crop Insurance. Yields were highest when seeding rate was 5-8 plants per square foot, at 95 percent or more of yield potential. The percentage decreased as the number of plants per square foot decreased. Hanson showed charts demonstrating seeding rates, seed cost per acre, first flower, flower duration, days to mature, percent cover, standing plants per square foot, percent emergence, oil content, yields and net return. Narrow row spacing resulted in more uniform plant distribution, more efficient moisture, nutrient and light utilization, less plant to plant competition, and quicker canopy closure and competition with weeks. Wide row spacing provided better residue clearance, less soil disturbance, less power required, more plant to plant competition within the row (which led to thinner stems and more lodging), and delayed row closure (more weeds). Data was shown which compared net return per acre across different row spacing.
Endres presented plant establishment information concerning crop sequence (rotation), field selection, and stand evaluation. Canadian data showed best yields from canola occurred when following spring wheat, flax, field pea, and soybeans. Poorest yields resulted when following oats, barley, canola and sunflowers. Soil moisture and disease/weed impact from prior crops and following crops are important to consider in field selections. Potential causes of less than optimum stand are variable seeding depth moisture, soil crusting, flea beetle damage and frost. When evaluating frost damage, inspect plants 5-7 days after frost. Low plant densities may reduce yield, result in varied growth stages making crop protection and harvest trickier, and extends the timing of maturity.
Dave Franzen, Extension Soils Specialist, covered Plant Nutrition: Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sulfur. Nitrogen is unrelated to yield and recommendations are based on region. In northwest ND where it is cooler and wetter, the shale content of the soil provides a credit of 20-30 pounds per acre. Phosphorus is more efficiently used by canola when applied in a starter band near the seed compared to broadcast. Potassium can be broadcast as needed. The most important is sulfur. Yield of canola is affected by sulfur rate, source, and landscape. Ammonium sulfate boosts yields significantly at both 20 and 40 pounds per acre. Elemental sulfur did not have as much impact.
Barry Coleman, Executive Secretary of the Northern Canola Growers Association, showed how canola production has grown over the past 25 years. The Association has a presence in the media and social media, monitors threats and responds to protect the canola brand, and supplies promotional materials for industry use. They are a sponsor of Family Wellness Program at Sanford Health, participate in Healthy Kitchens Healthy Lives, and put together the Fall Canola Research Conference. They are involved with legislative issues, the drive to petition the EPA to include canola as a source for renewable diesel, and many research projects.
Ray Albrecht, Cargill Origination Specialist in West Fargo, talked about markets. He foresees continued firm prices. Canola crop economic returns are competitive, canola meal provides good livestock feed, and the pathway for canola oil to be a source of renewable diesel fuel provides future opportunity.
Brian Jenks, Weed Scientist at NDSU, covered weed management. He expects to see more challenges with weeds in canola due to resistance, needing to control kochia in the crop preceding canola, and highlighted Huskie FX for some uses. He discussed uses of Roundup, Liberty, and combinations of both. He compared burndown, Liberty Link Canola in-crop and Roundup Ready Canola in-crop applications using Roundup, Aim, Gramoxone, and Liberty against Horseweed, Kochia and Waterhemp. He touched on Marshelder, common ragweed, Canada thistle, and wild oats. He cautioned against using Liberty every other year as that may develop weed resistance to Liberty. Previous experience shows it took about seven years to develop kochia resistance in wheat. Instead, where you can, don’t go with canola every other year, or at least change up the herbicides you use every other year. He finished with a discussion of desiccants. Applying the desiccant before seed in the middle pods had turned color resulted in higher green count, lower, yield, and lower test weight, similar to swathing too early. He compared applications of Diquat, Visually, Sharpen + Gly and Valor.
Sam Markell, Extension Plant Pathologist at NDSU, covered disease management of blackleg, clubroot and sclerotinia stem rot (SSR, or white mold). He felt blackleg may be the most critical disease to tackle out in the fields. Infection can go in the stem itself. The first release of spores is the one to care about. In northeast ND, almost 10 percent of plants in the fields are infected. Early intervention with inoculation and fungicide application is the most effective. White mold (SSR) starts when you have wet soil in the spring, and about 60-70 degrees. Scouting is not helpful; spray with fungicide when weather conditions are right for white mold. Use the risk map and risk calculator available through the NDSU canola pathology program at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/sclerotinia/. Clubroot likes low pH and higher temperatures. The roots are full of spores that spread in the wind. Look for thin spots in your fields and carefully dig up roots since they are brittle. About 20 percent of the fields in Cavalier County were found to have clubroot in 2013-2020. Markell recommends a six-year management strategy for clubroot: Year 1 and 2 plant a nonhost crop, year 3 a clubroot-resistant hybrid, year 4 and 5 plant a nonhost crop, year 6 plant a clubroot-resistant hybrid (with different resistant genes that year 3 hybrid).
Janet Knodel, Extension Entomologist, Insect Management, stated the flea beetle is the number one pest of canola. All insecticides tested for control of the crucifer flea beetle had higher mortality and lower feeding injury ratings than the untreated plants. The striped flea beetles had lower mortality and higher feeding injury ratings than the crucifer flea beetles for all insecticides tested. The threshold for treating for Cutworms was one or more per 3 feet of crop row and it was important to scout. The Diamondback moth life cycle has 2-3 generations per year. Insects migrate into ND on the winds and they can move 100 miles or more when in the upper trajectory winds. The first generation feeds on the seedling; the second generation feeds on the foliage, flower buds and pods. Scout for larvae in the field (you will see all different stages of the life cycle in the field as they are constantly blowing in). Knodel explained in detail how to scout and collect the larvae. There are different thresholds for various stages. There is one generation of Bertha armyworm per year. They overwinter as pupae in the soil up to 6 inches deep. The do the most damage when they are at the large larvae stage, 1 ½ inches long. Knodel gave detailed instructions how to scout and count, and the economic thresholds for treating. She also gave visual descriptions, scouting, economic thresholds and insecticide recommendations for the Lygus bug.
Ron Beneda, CHS Agronomist, spoke on Harvest Management. He listed the percentages of seed color needed in order to use different desiccates. There is a trend towards natural dry down now that pods are more shatter resistant. He noted that all desiccates will turn the seed coat brown, but you need to look inside the seed to see if it is yellow and not green. You can avoid green seed by avoiding swathing when temperatures are above 85. Swath during the cooler evening or early morning hours to allow plants in the swath to dry down at a slower rate, and don’t desiccate too early. Also, store canola when moisture is at 8 percent and check bins often.
Continuing Education Units could be given for viewing the webinar. A QR code was provided for 1.5 hours for Crop and 1 hour for Pest Management. The recorded videos can be viewed at www.ag.ndsu.edu/carringtonred/videos.
