NDSU Research Extension hosted a Crop and Soil Field Day on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The event was based at the Mooreton, ND, Smart Farm site and live-streamed to all the NDSU Research Extension Centers (RECs) across the state and available to everyone through Zoom.
Abbey Wick, NDSU Extension Soil Health, and Sam Markell, NDSU Extension Broadleaf Crop Pathology, hosted the panel. Professors, researchers, and scientists from NDSU discussed various topics in a question-and-answer format. Viewers were encouraged to ask questions via Chat in the Zoom application. This is the first of three articles in the series.
Livestock: Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension Livestock Environment Steward Specialist, and Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension Range Specialist, discussed livestock and grazing cover crops. First, create a long-term plan for your cover crops, which may include a perennial that will build your soil and create a forage base for livestock. For a livestock producer, a cover crop can extend your grazing season, save on winter feeding costs, or save your pasture so you can get more out of it. For a crop producer, cover crops can improve soil health through organic matter, nutrients, or carbon. Trials have shown that grazing actually enhances soil aggregate stability vs. not grazing at all. Animals speed up the nutrient cycle by breaking down the carbon and the residue in plants, making the nutrients available for the plants sooner as opposed to waiting for the organic matter to break down in the soil by itself.
It is critical to test cover crops for toxicity before you graze your livestock. Mixes may reduce the risk of toxicity, but cows favor brassicas and will eat those first. If those brassicas have nitrates, they recommend holding off on grazing those areas. Stock density is the number of grazing animals per unit of area. Carrying capacity is the available forage for grazing. You need to make sure your stocking rate doesn’t exceed your carrying capacity. Components of carrying capacity are the type of animal, how many, and length of time animals graze. You cannot change the type of animal that you’re grazing, but you can vary the number of animals and how long they graze. There is an NDSU grazing calculator that will help you calculate both stocking rate and carrying capacity if you are planning on grazing your cover crops. NDSU Extension agents can help you through that process.
Producers may be concerned about compaction when grazing cover crops. If you graze cover crops all summer and go through a freeze-thaw cycle, there is no risk of compaction. However, if the land is grazed when it’s saturated in the spring without the freeze-thaw cycle before you plant your crop, then compaction is a risk.
Planting perennials is the best way to build organic matter fast. Perennials put more roots underground than an annual. They take up salts and phosphorus, so those nutrients are taken out of the system when they are harvested through haying or grazing. Both saline areas and landslide areas require a long-term fix, and perennials are your greatest option. Here, a perennial grass and perennial legume combination that builds nitrogen was recommended.
Cover crops need to be seeded properly and managed for weed control. You need to plan ahead so that you can integrate your crop system with your livestock system. If you have a diverse mix for grazing and you have weed issues, it’s really hard to treat them. You almost have to wait until it’s been grazed or harvested because you have the potential to impact that cover crop. If there has been a broadleaf herbicide applied to a field and then you plant brassicas or legumes in that mix, you could get injury depending on crop rotational restrictions. If you have questions, visit with your local county extension agent.
Second, build your cover crop diversity over time, keeping cost and return on investment in mind. The goal of building any organic carbon or organic matter is biomass. For grazing, a mix of warm season crops, fiber, brassicas, and cool season crops really creates a nice diet for the cows and a nice diet for the soil microbes. Sedivec recommends only 1 to 1.5 pounds of radish per acre or 1 pound of turnip or kale or Swede, so that you get a third of your biomass from brassicas.
Your most expensive cover crop is a legume. A full season legume cover crop will pay for itself, but the biomass from a legume seeded in August often times will not. At this time of year, one of the best cover crop options is winter cereals because it can provide grazing in May and still be followed with a soybean crop. If you have a lot of livestock, you can graze those winter cereals into mid-June then follow with another cover crop or hay crop. For grazing, winter rye and winter kale are your best options. Winter rye is more economical because your seed costs are lower, it’s higher producing, and earliest maturing. For haying, winter wheat is your best option. Winter wheat gives you more biomass later in the season and gives you a higher quality feed. If you hay in June, you can seed another grazing option like a cover crop or another forage crop like foxtail millet or sorghum sudan. It comes down to what the producer wants to use the land for next spring.
Third, start small, figure out what works for you, and build from there. If you are looking to start incorporating cover crop and grazing into your operation, a 5-10 species mix can be created for under $20 an acre. A mix like this still provides the diversity for the soil health components but also provides diversity within the forage base for the livestock. Build your knowledge base and see what works for your land. Not every land base across the state is going to be favorable for certain species. It takes time to build soil so use different cover crop mixes and think 10 years out. You will see what works best in your mixes and what gives you the most economic and soil health return.
Finally, build your relationships with your neighbors and form partnerships when it comes to grazing, water supply, and fencing.
Disease and Insect Management: Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension Grass Crop Pathology, and Jan Knodel, NDSU Entomologist, discussed the prevalent disease and insect challenges happening this year.
Even in a drought year, there is still disease. It may not be as impactful as in a wet year, and they may not produce as many spores, but disease is still hanging out. In 2017 the Hettinger area was very dry. 2018 and 2019 turned out to be some of their worst scab years. Currently, the number one long-term disease to actively manage in small grains is blight; number two is leaf streak.
The most prevalent diseases in corn this year are likely Goss’s wilt and stalk rot. Friskop looked at 110 fields across North Dakota and found Goss’s in about 10 percent of the fields, compared to 50 to 60 percent the last 2-3 years. It is not necessarily drought that drives Goss’s but the frequency of rainstorms. A rescue treatment like fungicide doesn’t do much to Goss’s wilt since it is caused by a bacteria. Variety selection is crucial, so look at the hybrids that are less susceptible.
Knodel stressed the importance of scouting at least weekly for insect pests and disease. Besides the diseases already mentioned, look for Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN), charcoal rot, and spider mites. SCN does not like water, so it really blows up in drought years, often in August. People that know they have SCN are probably testing for it. Those that don’t know they have it might start seeing yellow areas in their fields. The Langdon REC has a free testing service for SCN. Charcoal rot is caused by a soil borne fungus and infects soybeans, sunflowers, and corn, generally when it’s hot and dry. Spider mites are very small and are hard to see on the underside of the leaves. Use a white sheet of paper and tap the leaf over the paper to see the tiny mites. The threshold for soybeans and dry beans is when the mites are starting to move up into the middle canopy with very little in the upper canopy and very little yellowing.
It is important to use economic thresholds as they are designed to indicate when you’ll recoup the cost of insecticide in your crop yield, reducing unnecessary spraying. The North Dakota Field Crop Insect Management Guide lists all the insecticides that are registered for use in North Dakota and their use rates. Knodel also highly recommended that you alternate modes of action if you have to spray more than twice in a season to avoid insecticide resistance.
This year grasshoppers were a major problem all across the state. They can be very devastating, especially when they reach the adult stage later in the summer, because they can fly around and move to greener crops when a field is harvested. Blister beetles feed on grasshoppers so when grasshopper numbers are high, blister beetle numbers will be high.
Knodel discussed the new EPA tolerances for residues of the nematicide fluensulfone effective August 18, 2021. Properly filed objections and requests for hearing must be received on or before October 18, 2021. Pesticide manufacturers and distributors will need to figure out alternatives for managing some pests in different crops. Most insect pests in the field have many modes of action for control so they can be managed by using another insecticide from another group. The newer insecticides are more targeted, unlike the older insecticides that have a broader spectrum. The new ruling will largely impact 2022.
If you used fluensulfone this year to control spider mites, you are OK as long as you applied it before the official revocation and publishing in the federal register. It is important to keep good records of when you applied your pesticides, especially restricted use pesticides, so you can prove that it was before the federal ruling. You are required by law to keep application records for three years. If you have this pesticide on hand, you can look into distributor buyback programs or utilize waste pesticide collection programs.
Next week’s article will cover weed management, soil management, and cover crops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.