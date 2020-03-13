Scott Stewart Law Office has brought a new attorney on board to assist area residents. Angelo Mondragon, formerly of Santa Cruz, California, has started practicing law in Langdon.
“I went to the University of California, Santa Cruz for my undergraduate degrees in Sociology and Economics and the University of North Dakota School of Law,” Mondragon shared.
Mondragon passed his bar exam last fall. His decision to attend law school and begin a career in the field came about recently and is a story that he shared. Mondragon explained that he loves to learn and experience new things. Prior to this he had worked as a stock broker and a police officer. Not shy about manual labor either, he also worked in a hog barn and drove a combine as a farm hand but most recently was a bar owner in Manitoba.
“The business was getting crushed under the regulatory and revenue demands of the provincial government, so I formed an organization to advocate for the rural bars. At one point we were considering legal action against the Manitoba government,” Mondragon said. “I was sitting in a meeting with lawyers and they said that they’d love to help me but I couldn’t afford to pay them. I got mad and told them I would just go to law school and do it myself. That was four years ago, and now here I am.”
What drew Mondragon to the Langdon are and the office of Scott Stewart is Stewart’s areas of practice and his nearly forty years of experience. Mondragon approached Stewart to see if he would be interested in adding another attorney to his practice.
“He agreed to meet with me. After our meeting and some discussion, he offered an associate position. It has been just over six months now, and I am really enjoying it,” Mondragon said.
As he enters his new career in law, his interests of focus are trial work, advocacy, business law, tribal law, real estate transactions, and constitutional law.
“I value the entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and discussions about the future of the nation. I am also interested in criminal justice, family law, and lobbying,” Mondragon stated.
Of his time in Langdon over the past several months, Mondragon has really enjoyed it. He notes that there are so many events and activities happening within the small community. One change that he does wish for is that there be an indoor pool as he misses swimming, surfing and sailing.
“I jump at any chance to get into water,” Mondragon said.
If you see him in public, stop and say hello, as he tends “to get too wrapped up in thought about work”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.