The Langdon Activity Center (LAC) has a fun, new activity for kids to enjoy. The LAC purchased an ArmoGear Laser Tag game set and started offering it in early October. It gets set up in the racquetball court along with obstacles to play around.
“There are no age limits or restrictions,” said the Langdon Activity Center director, Chelsea Graber. “We have all the equipment for someone to use it.” Players are supplied with the laser guns (which do not use real lasers) and vests to wear. The guns keep track of how many times you are “hit.”
A game is $8.00 for four players, or $2.00 per player, and lasts about 20-30 minutes. It is offered every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-11 a.m. unless posted otherwise. It is also set up when there is no school which they announce on their Facebook page. You do not need to make reservations in advance.
Becky Borgen made it part of her son’s birthday party. “The kids and I went up on a Saturday morning after Tyler’s birthday sleepover and played Laser Tag,” said Borgen. “We had a lot of fun and would go back.”
Although it is open to all ages, elementary kids have played the most. “It would be fun to go with another family, get the younger kids up there using the facility, and the moms can have coffee and enjoy the morning,” said Borgen.
In addition to laser tag, the Activity Center has planned games for kids at 9:00 a.m. every Saturday morning in November, which is also posted on their Facebook page. There was floor hockey on the 7th, and there will be dodgeball on the 14th, basketball on the 21st, and soccer on the 28th.
