Langdon Area, St. Alphonsus, and Munich schools all have new teachers starting this year. Some are new to the Langdon and Munich area, and some are familiar faces who grew up here. All are excited to be here and educating their new students.
Langdon Area Schools
Nykolas Hope enjoys working with students and is looking forward to his social studies classes this year. A Langdon native and LAHS graduate, he attended St. Cloud University in St. Cloud, Minn. He went on to teach remedial 9th and 10th grades in Tyler, Minn. for 3 months and then social studies for grades 8-12 in Walhalla for eight years.
After teaching in Walhalla, Hope took a break from teaching for 3 years. He says he always wanted to be a teacher even if he didn’t want to admit it at first. Hope said the best part of teaching is developing relationships with the students and helping them develop into self-thinkers.
Hope grew up in a family that valued education as being an essential life event. He and his wife, Carrie, have 4 children. He has been farming the Hope family farm near Langdon for the past 12 years.
“My dad was always active in local politics, and he passed on a love of history and government involvement to me,” Hope said. “So now I get to work with the next generation and hope to create a group of actively involved, civic-minded individuals.”
Peter Sykora has been teaching for 32 years but still finds learning something new every day is his favorite aspect of teaching. After attending high school in Browns Valley, Minn., he attended South Dakota State University, earning a B.S. in biology and minors in chemistry and general science. He then taught at the Ellendale School District and the Litchville-Marion School District. Sykora said he became a teacher because he always enjoyed science and mathematics in high school, especially the upper level physics, chemistry, algebra II and trigonometry classes.
Sykora keeps busy beyond the classroom. He has officiated high school football and girls and boys basketball. He serves as the executive secretary and awards coordinator for the North Dakota State Science and Engineering Fair Association and serves as a facilitator/trainer for the FDA/NSTA Professional Development Program in Food Science. Sykora grew up on a dairy farm in northeastern South Dakota where his mother still resides. He comes from a large family with six sisters and three brothers and enjoys building model rockets and airplanes, golfing, and running.
Sykora said, “I enjoy learning science and mathematics. It allows me to constantly do work that is challenging.”
Kaitlyn Kipp attended school at the University of Mary and obtained a bachelor’s in science with a major in psychology. She is currently obtaining her master’s degree in counseling with a specialty in schools.
“I decided to become a school counselor while I was studying abroad in Ireland,” she said. “The forgiveness curriculum was something that stood out to me and was a spark for me to become a school counselor.”
This is Kipp’s first year in a school system on staff, and she is excited to be a part of the Langdon Area School District. As the school counselor, she gets the best of both worlds: counseling sessions and classroom lessons.
“I am most excited to help students succeed how they learn best and be well-rounded students,” Kipp said. “I think social/emotional lessons are so important to help students to learn skills they can utilize in everyday life.”
Kiara Bassingthwaite grew up in Wahpeton and Enderlin and has Bassingthwaite roots in Sarles. She loves being active so she enrolled at NDSU to become a physical and health education teacher. While teaching 3-and 4-year-old children at a daycare preschool, she realized she really wanted to be a traditional classroom teacher.
“My mom got to tell me I told you so,” she said. “Now I am following in the footsteps of my mom, grandmother and many other women in my family who are elementary teachers.”
Bassingthwaite did her student teaching in Langdon last spring. She graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor’s in Human Development & Family Science from NDSU and a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from VCSU. This year she is teaching a variety of classes for grades 3-6, including social studies, phy. ed, health, and technology. She is also the assistant coach for cross country this fall.
“Teaching is rewarding to me because I am able to see my students make connections to their own personal lives and learn new skills,” said Bassingthwaite. “The best is seeing them use that knowledge to become the best individuals they can be in and out of school.”
St. Alphonsus School
Krista Cahill grew up in the area, graduating from Valley-Edinburg in 2011. She student-taught kindergarten and first grade at St. Alphonsus then taught Physical Education and Character Education for grades K-3 at LAHS. Now in her third year of teaching, she is the new kindergarten teacher at St. Alphonsus. Cahill loves waking up and going to work every morning.
“I get to build relationships with students. They teach me so much, and the relationships I build with them are so special,” she said. “School is a huge deal to children, especially their kindergarten year. Everything is new and so grown up to them. School can be scary to some children.”
Cahill can relate. School didn’t come easy, and finding her path didn’t fall into place at first. She started at a technical college but just didn’t find the major that fit. Fortunately, she met a representative from Mayville State University during a college fair and transferred, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a minor in special education. She values the relationships she has made along the way with people in the education field and the great staff members.
Cahill and her husband, John, live in Langdon and enjoy the outdoors, cooking, walking their dogs, and spending time with friends and family.
Munich Public School
Casey Weston received her degree in elementary education with a minor in athletic coaching from UND and did her student teaching in Sydney, Australia. After graduating she worked as a paraprofessional in Munich for 5 months.
“I love how rewarding teaching is! It’s so awesome to work with a student and then watch that lightbulb turn on when they learn something new,” she said.
In 2018 she married Luke Weston and moved to Milwaukee to be with him as he went through dental school. It was while she was a nanny in Milwaukee helping out a few kids one-on-one that she realized she liked to work with smaller groups. Finding themselves back home due to Covid, the special education opportunity in Munich seemed to be a good fit.
“The students have to work harder to achieve their goals, but once they do, their self-confidence goes way up, and they show so much emotion,” she said. “It’s awesome to be a part of and know you helped make that joy and happiness happen!”
Weston grew up on the family farm near Munich with her parents, younger sister, and a variety of animals. She enjoys small town life. Weston is happy to be back in her hometown.
“I am really looking forward to starting school in Munich and seeing how I can make a difference in my students’ lives!”
