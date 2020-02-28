The weeds of Cavalier County will have a new name to fear as Josh Short has taken on the task of keeping the weeds in check. Short has been a resident of the area for several years now working as a surveyor.
“I like helping people which is a big thing,” Short shared.
Originally from Wisconsin, Short moved here for a surveying position several years ago. His experience as a surveyor in the county is one of the things that Short believes will help as he is familiar with the area and has a relationship with many landowners in the county.
“I was a big goose hunter. I wanted to come up here and stay. There was a survey firm in town. I got job there so I moved up here not knowing anybody,” Short stated. “I’ve never been afraid of adventure.”
The learning curve for Short has been extensive. Following his acceptance of the position three months ago, he has been studying to take the commercial applicator test to gain his license.
“Starting from ground zero, I didn’t really know much coming into it. So, just being behind the learning curve and getting to know every facet of it - it’s been a little overwhelming. But it’s been a lot of studying and actually been pretty interesting and a lot of fun,” Short said.
Once he gets his applicator license, Short will be ready to tackle the weeds. He admits openly that he is not much of an office person, making the position’s fieldwork a big part of the decision to take on the duties.
“I enjoy getting outside. I like doing fieldwork. That’s a big part of things,” Short shared.
An added perk to the job is that the busy season for the weed office is during summer. This leaves Short with ample time to pursue some of his favorite hobbies.
“It allows me the flexibility to be able to do what I want in the fall and still work in the summer,” Short said.
While the outside work was the major draw for Short, the paperwork involved with the position is also going to be a learning experience. Short will be working with the previous weed officer for this part of the transition.
“It’s going to be a big learning experience, and it has been a big learning experience. I have attended some training and learned a lot,” Short shared.
With spring approaching Short will rely on his knowledge of the county thanks to his time as a surveyor and the newly gained knowledge for the position to keep the weeds out of Cavalier County.
