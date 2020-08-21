This year has not been kind to many different industries, but the oil industry has been hit especially hard. Much like the dinosaurs - "it’s made from oil" - may soon be a thing of the past. The Northern Canola Growers Association, (NCGA) along with the U.S. Canola Association (USCA), have put forward renewed efforts to take the use of canola to a whole new level.
The EPA finalized its initial pathways under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for biodiesel and renewable diesel derived from soybean oil a decade ago. At that time, however, canola oil was being used as a feedstock for production of biodiesel, including being used for production at two of the largest biodiesel plants in the U.S. in Grays Harbor, Washington, and Velva, N.D. Because canola oil is typically considered an alternative to soybean oil, canola industry stakeholders, including the USCA, met with EPA and requested that it approve the same pathways for canola oil. The industry, at EPA’s request, provided the information needed to conduct a lifecycle analysis.
“EPA has not approved canola oil for use in renewable diesel. This is different from biodiesel. Canola oil was approved for biodiesel use many years ago. What we are pushing for is EPA to approve the petition it has had for years that show the lifecycle analysis for canola oil meets the 50 percent Greenhouse Gas Reduction requirement,” says Northern Canola Growers Executive Director Barry Coleman.
The USCA shares that like biodiesel, renewable diesel is made of non-petroleum, renewable resources. But unlike biodiesel, these resources include lipids and cellulosic biomass, such as crop residues, woody biomass and dedicated energy crops. Renewable diesel is processed like petroleum diesel with hydrogenation or other thermochemical and biochemical means, making it chemically similar. That allows it to be used in engines designed to run on petroleum diesel without blending.
“Canola oil is an excellent feedstock for these valuable fuels, including as a waste product in renewable diesel due to its use in high volumes by many foodservice operations and value as a heart-healthy, edible oil. Its usage in renewable diesel allows consumers to benefit from it for both personal and environmental health: first from consumption and secondly in their vehicles,” the organization states.
The current petition being put forward by the U.S. Canola Association (USCA) provides updated information on canola production and processing that supports the crop as viable for renewable diesel. EPA has approved a pathway for biodiesel and heating oil derived from canola oil using the transesterification process. As part of that process, EPA analyzed the lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with canola oil production and processing. This petition provides updated data and analyses, which show reduced GHG emissions associated with canola production and processing to support approval of advanced biofuel pathways for renewable diesel.
The most significant source of emissions in EPA’s lifecycle GHG analysis for canola biodiesel is associated with land use change. The yields over the past ten years, since the initial petition was sent, have dramatically improved. The greater yields on fewer or comparable acres supports the finding that canola oil will not increase emissions with its production as a crop. The current reports, in fact, show that using canola oil produces significantly lower emissions than previously thought.
Intensification has played a larger role in canola production than was accounted for 2010, and yields are higher in most regions. In the United States and Canada, additional canola is available through reduction of summer fallow lands. Higher yield means less land is required, and the forecast international land use emissions would be lower. In short, increased production of canola can occur without land use change.
“We feel the production of renewable diesel from canola oil will help grow the market in both Canada and the U.S. for canola oil,” Coleman said.
The petition also identifies adjustments that should be made to the emissions results that were determined using the modeling in 2010. Those bases show that EPA’s original assessment for canola biodiesel substantially overestimated potential emissions associated with canola production. The current petition focuses on two aspects of EPA’s earlier results for canola oil – the soil carbon loss, whereas corn and soybeans showed a soil carbon gain and that direct fuel consumption for crop production was calculated too high.
When considering the other model used by EPA, the world has evolved differently with respect to canola than the model's forecast of what 2022 would look like. This evidence indicates that there are lower emissions associated with canola production in three key areas that would support a finding that the 50 percent GHG reduction requirement is met for renewable diesel from canola oil:
1) Direct energy use for crop production;
2) Higher canola yields have been experienced in all key canola growing regions; and
3)India, which was identified as a significant contributor to satisfying the increased demand for canola oil for biofuels and a significant sources of land use emissions in EPA’s analysis for canola biodiesel, is not a participant in the relevant world markets.
“Adjusting for these discrepancies and new information indicates that canola oil renewable diesel would provide greater than 50 percent reduction in GHG emissions compared to baseline diesel fuel. Applying these adjustments to canola renewable diesel shows a GHG reduction of 79 percent using EPA’s 2005 diesel fuel baseline,” Northern Canola Growers states in the petition.
The Northern Canola Growers Association has one important member of Congress in their corner. North Dakota’s Senator John Hoeven sits on several prominent and important committees that would hold impact on the EPA decision. Hoeven is a member of the subcommittees for Rural Development and Energy along with Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade; he is a member of the Energy subcommittee for the Senate’s Energy and Resources committee. He is also chairman of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies subcommittee on Appropriations.
“North Dakota is a global leader in agriculture and energy, and we have worked to advance opportunities for collaboration between the two industries since my time as governor. It makes sense to provide regulatory flexibilities to continue developing new opportunities to add value to our ag products and provide new markets for our farmers,” Hoeven said.
Canola-based biofuels are proven to work and are already delivering tangible emissions reductions now in Canada, United States, and the European Union. Canola seeds contain a higher percentage of oil which has better cold weather properties than other oilseeds. As a result of these properties, canola oil is a proven feedstock for biodiesel production. Canola oil has been a major feedstock at large-scale biodiesel facilities, including the REG Grays Harbor, Washington and ADM Velva plants.
Generally, renewable diesel is produced from the same lipid feedstocks as biodiesel. There are several renewable diesel facilities already in operation in the United States, including two in Louisiana and one in Wyoming. The three facilities have a combined capacity for 460 million gallons per year with one of the facilties currently undergoing an expansion that would bring total capacity for the three to nearly a billion gallons for renewable diesel per year.
Interest in renewable diesel using renewable feedstocks have been seeing increasing interest as refineries across the U.S. have been reviewing plans to take on some of that production, including a facility owned by Marathon in Dickinson.
“Petroleum refiners have increasingly expressed interest in renewable diesel. Co-processing with canola oil does not affect desulfurization, produces intermediate fuel fractions with less aromatics, and improves cetane number,” Coleman noted in the petition.
Interest is not limited to just current production sites either, as plans for additional U.S. renewable diesel plants have been announced. The site in Dickinson plans to convert petroleum refinery into a 12,000 barrels per calendar day, 100 percent renewable diesel facility by December 2020.
With operation of these new plants slated to begin as early as late 2020 and most by 2022, commercial production of renewable diesel will only see an increase in demand for the raw material to make it. Several of these plants are located in or near canola growing regions, reducing the overall compliance cost by decreasing the transport of the goods to the facilities for manufacturing.
“These renewable diesel facilities are multi-feedstock facilities. Diversifying available feedstocks can help control costs by spreading risk of price volatility. Making canola oil an eligible RFS feedstock can also create cost-efficiencies for plants in proximity to canola growing areas,” Coleman noted.
In short, Northern Canola Growers is advocating for the EPA to make their decision sooner rather than later. Canola oil has undergone the tests and been proven as a viable feedstock that can be used at commercial-scale production of biofuels. Facilities to make the renewable diesel exist with several planned and expected large-scale facilities to be in operation within a few years. The location of these facilities also show consideration for the environment as they are near canola production areas, which may be further supported by regional or local incentives. Canola oil also presents advantages over other feedstocks, such as better cold weather properties.
The Northern Canola Growers notes that the EPA has considered canola oil as a feedstock since 2010. Reasonable length of time has passed for the path to canola becoming a renewable diesel feedstock eligible.
