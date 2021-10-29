Choosing a Memory Care Facility
A memory care, or Alzheimer’s care, facility is a specially designed senior care facility that houses and provides round-the-clock care for those with Alzheimer’s disease or other kinds of dementia. These facilities are designed with safety as a priority but also aim to improve residents’ quality of life. If you are looking for a facility for a loved one, here are some tips about what to expect during your search.
SAFETY IS KEY
Memory care facilities are designed with unique layouts to help reduce confusion. Many are designed with a concept called “human-centered design,” which “considers how the interior space of a structure affects a person’s thinking, behavior, and emotions,” according to APlaceforMom.com. This means the architecture of the building is designed to address issues such as wandering. In addition, themed wings of the building might help patients associate the certain imagery with a certain place to help find their way, and design elements are meant to increase sensory stimulation, according to DesignKit.org.
Some facilities are secured or locked, meaning residents’ movements are restricted in order to keep them safe, and there may be sensors built in throughout the community to help keep track of patients’ movements and ensure safety. Memory care facilities also typically have a low staff-to-resident ratio to allow staff to devote maximum attention to residents’ safety and needs.
SERVICES
The staff are specially trained to work with dementia patients, and the facilities typically offer memory-enhancing therapies and activities as well as services such as medication management, laundry, transportation, healthy meals, incontinence care and toileting, housekeeping, help with personal care, and mobility assistance, according to APlaceforMom.com.
QUESTIONS TO ASK
When you visit a memory care facility, there are some essential questions to ask. Here are some suggestions from the Alzheimer’s Association. Read more at https://bit.ly/3BQl4iP.
• Are families encouraged to participate in care planning and communicate with staff?
• How are families informed of changes in resident’s condition and care needs?
• How often are physicians and nurses or nurse practitioners on premises? Is there a registered nurse on site at all times?
• Are staff trained in dementia care? Is it required by the state? How long is the training and what topics are covered?
• What is the ratio of residents to staff?
• How does staff handle challenging behaviors?
• Which therapies (physical, occupational, speech, recreational) are offered?
• What is the rate of falls?
• Does staff have a plan for monitoring adequate nutrition?
• Is continuing care available as a resident’s needs change?
• Is there an “aging in place” policy where residents can remain in the community — even the same room — throughout the course of the disease?
COVID and Dementia
As the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the world, those who study dementia have become worried that a knock-on effect of the disease will be a spike in dementia cases. The Alzheimer’s Disease International has urged the World Health Organization and governments around the world to “urgently fast track research on the potential impact of COVID-19 on increasing dementia rates,” according to CNBC. The World Health Organization estimates that around 50 million people have dementia globally with nearly 10 million new cases every year, according to CNBC. Cases were already on the rise before COVID-19 with the number expected to rise to 78 million by 2030, according to ADI.
NEW RESEARCH
Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in 2021 found associations between COVID-19 and persistent cognitive deficits, including the acceleration of Alzheimer’s disease pathology and symptoms, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Of particular concern is “long COVID” or the syndrome of symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, “brain fog,” and difficulties with concentration, memory, and thinking, that persist long after the initial infection.
Dr. Alireza Atri, a cognitive neurologist and chair of the Alzheimer’s Disease International’s Medical and Scientific Advisory Panel, told CNBC that COVID can “damage and clot micro vessels in the brain, hurt the body’s immunity, and cause inflammation.”
Research shows that biological markers of brain injury, neuroinflammation, and Alzheimer’s correlate strongly with the presence of neurological symptoms in COVID- 19 patients, and that people experiencing cognitive decline after a COVID-19 infection were more likely to have low blood oxygen following brief physical exertion as well as poor overall physical condition, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
In one study, patients were evaluated at three and six months after COVID-19 infection. More than half reported persistent problems with forgetfulness, and about one in four had additional problems with cognition including language and executive dysfunction, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A PATH FORWARD
An international consortium of researchers from 40 countries are working with the World Health Organization to understand the long-term consequences of COVID on the brain and central nervous system, including blood-brain barrier integrity and the brain’s immune response. Researchers believe that better understanding the link between COVID and dementia can help identify new dementia cases as early as possible. The consortium continues its work to study the connection between the two diseases but needs the help of governments around the world.
Respite Care Help
Providing constant care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease can take a big toll on a caregiver’s physical and mental health. Respite care is sometimes covered by long-term care insurance. If you are struggling to provide ongoing care for a family member or loved one, look for respite care programs in your area.
WHAT IS PROVIDED
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the Alzheimer’s Association offer grants for respite care programs to help families afford respite care. The grants fund daytime respite care centers where patients can receive care while their regular caregiver attends to their own needs. Also, check with your local area Agency on Aging or local churches to see if they offer respite care programs.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
Most programs that provide subsidized care are based on financial need, though what that means varies from program to program. You may need to show proof of income, such as tax returns or pay stubs, as well as documenting your assets.
According to PayingforSeniorCare.com some programs have other requirements such as:
• A minimum amount of time the caregiver spends caring for the patient; the caregiver might be required to live with the patient.
• The recipient cannot be receiving respite care help from other organizations.
• The care recipient cannot have a LTC insurance policy that provides adult day care, home care services, or hospice care.
• The caregiver cannot be receiving payment for their service.
• The care recipient cannot be on Medicaid.
CHOOSING A PROGRAM
The Alzheimer’s Research Association recommends that caregivers ask the following questions when looking for a respite care service.
• Are families limited to a certain number of hours for services needed?
• Can the provider take care of more than one person at a time?
• Can family members meet and interview the people who will be providing the respite care?
• Does the program provide transportation for the caregiver/senior?
• Does the program keep an active file on the senior’s medical condition and other needs? Is there a written care plan?
• How are the caregivers screened for their jobs?
• How are the caregivers trained? Do they receive extra training, where appropriate, to meet specific family needs?
• How are the caregivers supervised and evaluated?
• How much does the respite care cost? What is included in the fee?
• How far ahead of time do family members have to call to arrange services?
• How do the caregivers handle emergencies? What instructions do they receive to prepare them for unexpected situations (being snowed in or losing power during a thunderstorm, for example)?
• How is the program evaluated? Are family members contacted for their feed-back? If so, review their comments.
