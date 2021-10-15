This is the second in a series of articles covering National Women’s Small Business Month, highlighting the benefits and industry women bring to communities when they own a small business.
Tara Domres, Cutting Edges
Tara Domres always wanted to be a hair stylist. She was accepted into Joseph’s School of Hair Design in Grand Forks in her junior year of high school. She got her first job at Kathy’s Towne Shoppe.
“When I graduated, I worked for Kathy White,” said Domres. “After I got enough hours to be on my own, I decided to buy my own shop.” She purchased her shop from Pam Lafrenz and just celebrated her 10th year in business this past July.
Domres does haircuts, colors, perms, facial waxing, and pedicures. Her favorite is coloring and changing hair - seeing the difference she makes in people’s hair, even though some colors are challenging. She works with her customers to learn what their personal preferences are so she can do what they want to do, what they envision.
Like all businesses, Domres is faced with scarcity in the supply chain. “It’s very hard getting supplies right now,” said Domres, “even things like the hair color and the stuff that I need to color hair.”
Cutting Edges is located at 708 3rd Street in Langdon. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday evenings by appointment only. You can contact Domres at 701-256-2100 or on her Cutting Edges Facebook page. Give her a call, and she will find you an appointment that works for you.
“I really appreciate my regular and returning clients and the support they’ve given my business these past 10 years,” said Domres. “I’m also taking new clients. I always like seeing new faces.”
Janelle Bata, Sewing Alterations
Janelle Bata has been in the sewing alterations business for about 25 years. She does hemming, alterations, and repairs on new or already owned clothing. She hems pants and jeans and will hem and alter dresses, prom dresses, bridesmaid’s dresses, and wedding gowns.
“I strive to give customers a perfect fit for clothing,” said Bata. “I especially work with a lot of bridal wear.” She has taken old wedding dresses and made baptismal gowns or pillows out of them.
“Sometimes I get an odd request, but I try to meet everybody’s needs,” she continues. “You never know what people might ask for.” So far, she has been able to get the supplies she needs for those requests as well as for making repairs, pillows, and garters.
“The challenge for me is to always have the right supplies on hand,” she said. “I carry a lot of different things. I have a huge supply of zippers. Living this far from anywhere, I try to keep things on hand.”
Bata started sewing when she was a young girl. Once she was working, she started by hemming pants, and it grew from there.
“I used to work for Jeff Fisk at the Haberdashery on Main Street,” said Bata. “Guys would come in with pants that weren’t quite right, so I started hemming them.” After she had children, she stayed home with her kids and eventually started sewing from home.
“It’s a benefit being able to work out of my home. It’s really helped myself and my family.” When her family moved to the country outside of Langdon, she was concerned it would deter people from coming to her house.
“The community has been awesome. Nobody seems to mind coming out here, and I appreciate that they drive out to see me. I get a lot of people from the surrounding area like Munich, Rolla, Cavalier, and Walhalla.”
The Bata home is located at 9453 104th Ave NE, which is a couple miles northwest of Langdon. You can reach her at 701-256-3303 or on her cell phone 701-305-0166 to make an appointment. She welcomes phone calls or texts anytime between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Saturday. Leave a message if you don’t connect with her.
“I always return my calls,” said Bata. “I try to be very flexible with other people’s schedules. I know it’s hard when people work. I will do evening appointments. I work hard to make it work for people to come out when it works for them.”
Bata does not have a separate Facebook page for her business, but she does have a lot of people who find her personal Facebook page and contact her through Messenger. One of her favorite things about her business is the many people it has brought into her life.
“I like meeting new people, and I’ve made a lot of friendships,” said Bata. “It’s fun to visit with everybody. I like seeing that satisfaction in people when I have their things ready for them. It’s very gratifying and makes me feel good.”
Peggy Davis, Sew On & Sew North
Peggy Davis has sewn since she was a kid but didn’t make a quilt until she was a bit older. She is trained as an OB nurse but without an OB department in Langdon, her husband suggested she open a quilt shop. She always enjoyed quilt shops but didn’t know a whole lot about running one. She launched Sew On & Sew North in February of 2013 and learned a lot in a few short years. One thing you can count on is the personal attention you will get from her.
“We specialize in cotton quilt fabrics, minky, fabric patterns, notions, and Elna brand sewing machines,” said Davis. “If you have a pattern or an idea of what you want, we can help you pick fabrics, choose a pattern, choose your own kit, guide you to a premade kit, talk you through what kind of sewing machine you might need, and help you choose the notions and thread. You can shop in person, on our website, or by phone. I have even done video chats with people helping them choose things.” Davis is just as comfortable helping the beginner as the advanced sewer.
“I enjoy helping people pick projects. I like picking a pattern, picking all the fabrics to go with it, figuring out what might look good, and then seeing if it does when I’m done. I like when people come in with their quilt tops and say ‘look you helped me pick this, you challenged me to do this, and I’m so happy with how it turned out.’”
Sew On & Sew North is located at 706 3rd Street in Langdon. Hours are Monday and Friday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm; and Saturday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. You can contact Davis at the quilt shop by phone 701-256-2526, email sewon@utma.com, website www.sewonsewnorth.com or find them on Facebook. She tries to keep her shop hours up to date in her Google listing and through postings on Facebook.
Davis said there are challenges, like figuring out what people might want. Trends come and go and what she likes may not be what other people like. She used to think that she had to have a little bit of every style out there, even if she didn’t like it. She learned that she needed to have some appreciation for a fabric in order to help customers. Fortunately, she enjoys the process of stocking the store.
“I like to shop, having the fabric reps come, getting to see what all the different fabrics are, and picking things out that I think people might like.”
Davis has seen how “shopping local” is important to the people of Langdon.
“Langdon is a great community at supporting businesses,” said Davis. “This town supports their main street way better than some other places that I know of.”
Sew On & Sew North offers classes, both in person and through Zoom or Facebook livestream. Go to the website and click on the calendar link or the classes link. If you click on a class, it has an excellent description. Classes are a great way for beginners to get started.
“People think they can’t sew. I think that’s wrong,” said Davis. “I think they could. And maybe you’ve faced challenges in the past but maybe I could help you get past that. I want you to enjoy the process. I want people to rediscover the love of sewing. I want to help them be as successful as they can possibly be.”
Michelle Schefter, Langdon Hardware
Michelle Schefter started in the hardware business 15 years ago when she moved to Langdon. Coming from Wisconsin, Michelle and her husband wanted something different. They liked the Langdon community and surrounding area and decided to buy the hardware store. Now the sole owner, she enjoys being on the floor the best.
“I love being out on the floor, visiting with customers, rearranging the store and doing different resets when I have the opportunity,” said Schefter.
Langdon Hardware sells a wide variety of items including plumbing, electrical, paint, pet supplies, housewares, toys, grills and accessories, Carhartt clothing, Georgia boots, Bog boots, Milwaukee tools, sporting goods, and lawn & garden.
“We do custom paint matching,” said Schefter. “If you bring in a good paint sample of something and we can get it under our machine, we can match the color. We also do a garden center in the spring,” she continues. “We sell annuals and perennials, dirt and mulch.” The store also has garden supplies all year round in the back room like flowerpots, garden gloves and tools, fertilizers, chainsaws, and weed eaters.
Langdon Hardware offers key cutting and chainsaw blade sharpening services, sells hunting and fishing licenses, and is a Midco drop off. If you decide to end your services with Midco, you can drop off your boxes at the store.
As a customer, be sure to take advantage of their Rewards Program. After filling out an application, you will get a rewards card that you present every time you make a purchase. (Some items don’t qualify, such as sale, clearance, guns, ammunition, and flowers). Certificates that can be used at the store are mailed out at the beginning and toward the end of every month. You will receive a $5.00 certificate for every $100.00 spent. Any surplus on your account will roll over toward the next $100.00.
Langdon Hardware is located at 804 1st Street in Langdon. Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00-6:00, Saturday 8:00-4:00, and closed on Sunday. They can be contacted at 701-256-2120 or check out their Facebook page.
“We have several employees that are ready to help the customers out when they have questions,” said Schefter. “We have a few that are new and in training. If we don’t have something in the store, we can attempt to get it and special order it in.”
Though she’s lived here just 15 years, Schefter says she calls Langdon home.
“I feel like I’ve lived here my whole life,” she said. “Nobody has a problem talking to anybody regardless of age. A 16- or 18-year-old kid can have a conversation with someone in their 50s, 60s, or 80s like they’ve known one another their whole life even though they’re at that young age. This community is a family. Everybody just pulls together, especially in time of need.”
