Langdon resident Paul Olson is being featured along with fourteen other North Dakota artists at the “Fine Crafts of North Dakota” exhibit by the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association. Two of his hand-crafted turkey calls are displayed at the exhibit, which runs through November 21, 2020.
Olson has enjoyed hunting wild turkeys in the Pembina Gorge for many years. He came across the craft of wing bone turkey calls by accident.
“I just looked up wild turkeys on the internet one day and saw something about the wing bone calls and researched it some more,” said Olson. He started crafting them, largely self-taught. Later, he read in the Grand Forks Herald that the North Dakota Museum of Art at UND was looking for crafters and artists to display works of art for their annual fundraiser. He gave them a call, and they were interested in having one of his calls for the fundraiser.
“It was on display for a couple weeks at the museum,” he said. "The curator of the museum bought the call for herself at the end of the display.”
In 2018, Olson's wife, Michelle, discovered the National Wild Turkey Federation Convention in Nashville and thought it would be fun to go to Tennessee. At the convention, he was able to learn more about crafting from the other artists there as well as show his calls.
More recently he gave a demonstration of the crafting process at Maple Manor Care Center. Carol Hart was in attendance and called Troyd Geist, the state folklorist for the state archives. Geist came to Langdon and documented Olson’s call making process and recommended him for the Bismarck exhibit.
“I made several for hunters all across the state, a lot of them for young hunters to commemorate their first gobbler,” said Olson. "People that hunt save me their turkey wings so that I have a supply to work with.” Advertising his turkey calls is mostly by word of mouth.
The Olsons plan to go see the exhibit before it ends. The other artists featured in the exhibit are from all across the state: snowshoe maker and native flute designer Owen Jerome, Luck-E-Bows by Dale and Rita McKnight, glass blower Jon Offutt, metal designer David Badman, dogsled builder Paul Bergren, potter Shelly Sayler, woodcarver David Ely, canoe builder Wayne Metcalf, fly rod maker Sandy Barnes, Scrimshaw artist Drex Young, Damascus knives by Rod Dewald, saddle maker Rex Cook, furniture designer Mike Iszler, and spear fish decoys by Rick Whittier. The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is located at 422 East Front Avenue. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and masks are required. A virtual tour of the exhibit can be found at https://www.bismarck-art.org/exhibitions.
