The community Giving Tree is up at the Bread Pan Bakery on Main Street in Langdon. Billy and Marie Mack are the coordinators, marking the third year the Bread Pan has been involved with the local project. The Giving Tree is a way for anyone in the community to help give a Merry Christmas to local families in need.
The Giving Tree is decorated with tags that will tell you the type of gift to buy and whether it’s for a girl, boy, or baby and their age. You can take a tag, go shopping, and return the gift to the Bread Pan.
“Gifts do not need to be returned wrapped, but we do need the tag from the tree so we know which individual the gift belongs to,” said Marie Mack. “We ask that all gifts please be returned by December 15th, so we have time to wrap them and get them organized by family and distributed before Christmas.”
The Mack’s hope is to reach as many people as possible to ensure that everyone has something for Christmas this year. They are still receiving requests weekly and sometimes daily. Anyone needing help this Christmas can contact them at 701-370-6847. The schools also get information and forms out to all students for the Giving Tree. Other partners in the project are Cavalier County Social Services and Senior Meals and Transit.
“We work with each family or individual that contacts us to get the needs and wants for each person,” said Marie. “We currently do have more families asking for help this holiday season than we have seen in the past.”
There is just over one week left to help make Christmas special for these families in our community. Tags can be picked up and gifts dropped off at the Bread Pan Bakery during their hours of operation which are Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
“We have an amazing community that always goes above and beyond to help those in need,” said Marie. “We want to thank everyone for their support with the Giving Tree during the holiday season!”
